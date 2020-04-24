Florida Coronavirus: West Palm couple survived cruise, get into the court of law – News – The Palm Beach Post

Marin and Angela Pavkovic were among more than 2,000 passengers and crew on the Costa Luminosa, a ship with a coronovirus-infected ship that sailed from Fort Lauderdale on a 20-day transatlantic voyage on 5 March. They are entering a class action lawsuit.

Marin Pavkovic, 84, and his wife Angela, 79, went out for the first time after a cruise-related quarantine restricted them to its West Palm Beach condominium on the 16th floor for more than a fortnight.

The Pavkovics were among more than 2,000 passengers and crew members on the Costa Luminosa, a corovirus-infected ship that sailed from Fort Lauderdale on a 20-day transatlantic voyage on March 5th.

“The Florida Department of Health phoned me last night and said that you and your wife are okay now,” Pavokovic said Friday. “They said we’re free and clear now.”

Now the Pavkovics are entering a proposed class action lawsuit filed in federal court in Miami April 7 against Costa Cruises, a subsidiary of the Carnival, on behalf of passengers.

At least seven people on board that cruise have died of COVID-19, lawmakers say. The lawsuit alleges the neglected cruise line alerted passengers to the possible coronavirus exposure and failed to take precautions to protect them. Paul Turner from Wisconsin, who also boarded the ship March 5, is the lead plaintiff.

The Costa Luminosa passenger Facebook page says Monday has reached its death toll, as of Monday.

Pavkovic said the health department told him the couple had tested positive, but that they were no longer infected. The pair had a cough during the period but nothing worse than that, and no fever, he said.

Pavkovic said he and his wife were wearing face masks and gloves for their trip to Publix on Friday.

“This was a time of confusion,” Pavkovic said. “A woman from Orlando who we met on the cruise called. Her husband recently died of the virus. They offered us a free cruise, and we said no.”

The cruise was a first for the couple, who worked hard for their entire lives before their retirement in the early 2000s. Marin Pavkovic was head of maintenance at the Palm Beach Country Club and Angela worked as a hairdresser at The Breakers, both in Palm Beach.

Her sons, Eddie and Alan Pavkovic, examined the lawsuit over the weekend, and decided that their parents should be part of it.

“They became physically ill and had to quarantine on the ship,” Eddie Pavlovic, who lives in Westford, Mass., Said Monday. “They’re lucky they’re OK. Some people didn’t do it.”

Michael Winkleman, a solicitor at Lipcon, Margulies, Alsina & Winkleman, said in a statement that Costa Cruise Lines knowingly and deliberately launched from Fort Lauderdale on March 5th. Cruise company officials knew that at least one passenger on the previous trip had used COVID-19. and was evacuated from the ship on February 29.

In addition, Winkleman said, the two Princess cruise ships, also owned by Carnival, were well-known by the cruise industry, where hundreds of passengers and crew members were exposed to COVID-19 and tested positive.

“However, when passengers called and discouraged them from traveling on the cruise, Costa misrepresented them that the vessel was completely safe and Costa would not allow its passengers to cancel their trip without paying the money they forfeit the trip, “Winkleman said.

“To make matters worse, three days after the ship left Fort Lauderdale and arrived in Puerto Rico, two sick Italian passengers were quietly removed from the ship with symptoms of coronavirus. They subsequently tested positive,” said Winkleman.

The same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that U.S. citizens, especially those with underlying health conditions, should not travel on a cruise ship.

“Tragically, passengers on board the vessel were not informed of this warning and were not given the opportunity to leave the ship. Instead, they were dragged across the Atlantic in a time bomb of a corovirus tick with at least seven deaths as a result, “Winkleman said.

Eddie Pavkovic said before his parents boarded the ship, his father Costa called him, and told him there was no need to worry.

“We told them it was not a good time to travel,” Pavkovic said.

Her sons did not find out about the outbreak on the ship until after the ship departed from Puerto Rico and were denied access in Antigua.

“They called me from Puerto Rico. It was beautiful. Everyone had a great time. Then after leaving Puerto Rico, I wasn’t in contact. My brother sent me an email saying Antigua wouldn’t let them dock, and that they would make hightail it to Europe. They crossed the Atlantic and ended up in France, “said Eddie Pavkovic.

The passengers were taken by air from France after bringing corpses and packing together on buses to get to the airport. That process took several hours, and then the buses sat on the tarmac for five hours before passengers took an overnight flight to Atlanta.

On March 20 in Atlanta, the health department checked the passengers, after waiting more.

The Pavkovics came to West Palm Beach that night and were tested on March 21 at JFK Medical Center. Angela was notified within a week of her positive test, and it wasn’t until last week that Marin received her results. By then, they were self-quarantined for more than a fortnight.

The lawmakers detail many alleged misstatements of the cruise line made along the way. When the ship sank in Puerto Rico on March 8, an elderly Italian couple was rushed to a hospital due to symptoms of coronovirus, but the other passengers were not informed, lawmakers say. Although the regulator of Puerto Rico confirmed on March 13 that both had tested positive, cruise ship officials did not inform passengers until the following day.

Lawmakers allege that the cruise line was negligent in a number of ways, for example not using reasonable care to provide and maintain a safe journey and not warning passengers that a previous passenger showed coronavirus symptoms.

“Costa simply recklessly sent thousands of passengers through a live nightmare so that he could protect his bottom line.” says the lawmakers.

Costa’s press office said the company does not comment on litigation.

