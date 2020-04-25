Florida Coronavirus: Watching the Passover and the Passover from a virtual distance – News – The Palm Beach Post

Coronavirus Palm Beach County Updates: Local churches, such as Bethesda-By-The-Sea and churches such as St. Paul of the Cross are offering virtual services to the community to honor these religious holidays

FOR OUR READERS: This material is being provided free of charge as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Palm Beach Post. If you want to break coronavirus news directly in your inbox, sign up for our Coronavirus Newsletter.

Howard Freedland planned Passover Seder. He and various relatives, including his sister from Massachusetts, “usually pop in and cook and get together in my place and do the family thing” for about a dozen people.

And since the Passover, which begins on the evening of April 8, is an observation in which Jewish people “welcome the outsider,” he invited a family friend to break bread with them.

But like everything else in our world, coronavirus changed those plans, making it impossible to engage in ritual washing of hands, drinking wine, sharing traditional Seder foods or even being in the room same.

>> View: Wellington students sing ‘Heal the World’ to first responders

And now Freedland, who lives in Jupiter, has adjusted his plans, asking relatives to make dishes and get them out so he can run around everywhere and make sure everyone has a full dinner. one for the Seder, which will now take place on Zoom. .

The technical preparations, he cheerfully notes, “were a dumpster fire. I knew it would be ‘We can see you, but not hear you. We can’t hear you but we can see you, ‘with a lot of screaming, ”he says of the zoom front Zoom with his parents this week.

The Freemasons are one of many families locally and around the globe whose holiday observance of the Jewish or Easter Easter 12 April is a very important holiday. Usually, they are occasions together. But religious and local communities are ensuring that communities feel connected in this uncertain but still sacred time.

“I’m disappointed that my sister won’t be able to do it, but I’m going to try to get her on this Zoom call. I was talking to my children about how it is not a good thing to be upset. We can use technology to our advantage, ”says Freedland.

On Easter Sunday, Father Tom Lafreniere will conduct the Easter Mass, as he has done Mass every day from 19 March – from inside the church of St Paul the Cross in North Palm Beach. What’s different is that it’s not herd – they’re watching YouTube.

“I think part of what was difficult was being able to collect as we normally would, and they feel that,” he says. “But I think people are finding new ways to connect and I believe relationships are starting to add new significance to our lives (in our lives).”

>> No palms on Palm Sunday for the faithful

Palm Beach resident Sue Gibson is trying to adjust to what is called the new normal, while admitting that “the new normal is strange.” Since Ash Wednesday, she has been watching services at her Bethesda-By-The-Sea island church online.

“It’s hard,” she says. “Easter is the time of the beginning of spring, and the renewal for Christians. Jesus comes back to life and ascends to heaven. It is very much a period of rebirth. How does that happen this year? “

In Judaism, the Passover of Jews carries a similar message of victory, celebrating the liberation of Israeli slaves from the Egyptians and the survival of the plagues.

Michael Hoffman, president and CEO of the Palm Beach County Jewish Federation, says the Seder, as a “microscope of the Jewish community as an open tent (in which we do) social, spiritual, and educational contact, looks at what we are forced to do on lips shut the tent doors down. “

The federation is trying to keep those flaps up, so coronavirus does not mean “excluding the public. We are working with agencies (and others) trying to use technology to connect. Social isolation is not the same as social isolation. “

The organization also acted as a “clearing house” for information on everything from weekly Shabbat virtual services to “bingo night for 77 online families,” says Hoffman. “It’s great. Easter will be just one more example of this. “

Father Lafreniere acknowledges that some Catholics who only attend services on special occasions like Christmas or Easter, may want to forfeit physical services.

“It makes it very difficult for the church as we look forward to being able to share a little of our faith with people who might not come another time. I think ‘How do they continue to connect with God when their faith may not be very strong?’ At a time like this, especially (with) fear and anxiety, we seem to need God more. I hope there are still people who are finding ways to connect with each other and with God. “

So the locals say they are making sure their observations retain as many familiar elements as possible. Deborah Searcy, a member of the North Palm Beach Village Council and a parishioner at Cross St. Paul, says she and her family are dressing up.

“We really believe that what you wear changes how you feel and how you act.” And while they will care for her brother-in-law’s 25-person egg-hunting pool party instead we’ll have fake family trousers with China wedding, ”she says.

Meanwhile on Palm Beach, Gibson and her mother, who live nearby, will have “eggs and ham, and will be distant and socially responsible.” She has made chocolate bunnies care packages and books for her nephew’s family in Lubbock, TX so they can share part of the holiday together.

“At Easter it’s just the two of us,” says Gibson. “But we will try to connect. Perhaps we will all do a Passover feast and an Easter feast at some point that we can all look forward to. “

But for now, Freedland wants all the touches to be ready for his newly fangled Zoom Seder.

“It’s going to be interesting,” he says. “But it will be perfect.”