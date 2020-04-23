A Scripps Research Institute webinar on coronavirus research will be held Wednesday at 4 p.m.

JUPITER – Scientists at the Scripps Research Institute think they’re on to something big.

Some of the latest research coming from the Scripps’ Jupiter campus could lead to a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine, researchers say.

The results are preliminary and not yet published, but one member of the research team is expected to update the public on the project and similar efforts during the Scripps webinar will be hosted Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Scripps officials were unavailable Tuesday to discuss their findings. But Michael Farzan, a co-chair of the Scripps Department of Immunology and Microbiology and one of the scientists working on various coronavirus-related projects at Scripps Florida, is expected to address the research during God’s web lecture Wednesday.

The webinar, as part of the regular Front Row lecture series with Scripps, will be limited to 3,000 attendees. Those hoping to attend can register for free at scripps.edu.

In their research, Farzan, other Scripps scientists and experts from elsewhere in the United States and China collaborated to simulate a hallmark of the coronavirus in laboratory rats.

They injected four rodents with doses containing amino acids found on the spikes seen on the ubiquitous images of the coronavirus.

The amino acid collection, known as receptor-binding domain, or RBD, has been shown to help stimulate the “strong” production of neutralizing antibodies, researchers wrote.

Antibodies are part of the immune response that helps the human body recover from COVID-19 and other illnesses. Their presence, many scientists hope, suggests that a person will be immune from the coronavirus – at least for that wave of infection.

“These data suggest that an RBD-based vaccine for (the coronavirus) may be safe and effective,” researchers wrote in an abstract draft. Preliminary results were made available on April 12 on the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory website for unpublished life science printouts.

It seems that the RBD-based vaccine comes with a smaller threat to one specific side effect found in Zika and dengue fever vaccines that can slow down how viruses enter cells, researchers wrote.

Government leaders on many fronts – from U.S. Representative Lois Frankel to President Donald Trump to Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees – consider vaccine development, production and distribution to be central to the effort to stem the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But according to some estimates, scientists are months away from developing a vaccine. And whatever vaccine is developed needs to be rigorously tested.

In early March, Director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, said it could be at least 18 months until a coronavirus vaccine becomes publicly available. Trump offered a similar timeline on April 4.

A key concern, Fauci said in March, was “you need to know that it really works” because otherwise healthy individuals will be given the vaccine.

