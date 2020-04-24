Florida Coronavirus: How will large-scale tourism succeed when the economy reopens? – News – The Palm Beach Post

Florida’s large-scale tourism, which profits from packing in beaches, theme parks, cruise ships and airports, makes Sunshine State one of the hardest hit by an infectious virus caused by social connections and personal contacts producing Sunshine State travel.

Semi-filled locations. Mobile payment systems. And plexiglass barriers everywhere.

Experts are beginning to sketch the broad strokes of Florida’s tourism future.

No. industry closed. 1 of the state almost overnight in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because of Florida’s high emphasis on large-scale tourism, which profits from packing people in beaches, theme parks, cruise ships and airports, the Sunshine State is among the hardest hit by an infectious virus that arises for the social connections and personal contacts that Sunshine State travel produces.

Nationwide, the pandemic will create $ 1.2 trillion in economic losses this year. Direct travel spending is about $ 520 billion, making travel and tourism the virus.

Florida is the sixth hardest hit by the impact of COVID-19 on tourism, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. And the tourism and retail industries are most at risk jobs in dealing with the public, according to the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

In Palm Beach County, tourism is the county’s second-largest industry, second only to agriculture.

Whenever government leaders completely remove restrictions on social gatherings, experts agree that tourism will decline, but in a much different way.

“We will re-emerge as a completely different industry than before,” said Peter Ricci, director of the Hospitality and Tourism Management program at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

Modifications of social extension, facial masks, and heavy use of technology are probably among the changes that have been in place for an indefinite period of time, creating constant reminders that life is different.

Ron DeSantis’ Florida Open-Access Task Force was meeting this week to map a way forward for businesses to resume. This includes hotels, restaurants, theme parks, sports centers and retailers that rely on Florida’s booming tourism industry. The proposals are slated for release next week.

Separately, Palm Beach County’s tourism leaders have been working to develop a strategy to revitalize the county’s tourism industry. The focus will be on leisure travelers first, then business and convention visitors.

The plan begins with “stops”, people with cabin fever choose to leave their homes to stay in nearby hotels, or at least visit attractions of local area. Tourism marketing would then move to marketing the county as a car-accessible destination, rather than as limited air space.

Palm Beach County is well placed for this approach, leaders said.

Research shows that the first trips people will want to make are smaller beaches and cities with plenty of space, said Jorge Pesquera, president and chief executive of Discover the Palm Beaches, Palm Beach County’s tourism tourism division.

“I think the combination of the driving market, and the complex demand from people who usually travel internationally, will help us recover,” said Pesquera.

But after spending weeks hiding the virus inside their homes, venturing outside alone for essential exercise or shopping, will people go out and possibly endanger their health by having fun ?

During a tourist video conference on Thursday, hoteliers expressed confidence that people would arrive at destinations. But Pesquera urged caution. “We need to trust and trust that we are safe,” he said.

The decision to travel and socialize is dependent on a person’s feelings of risk, one psychologist said.

“As humans, we really need control,” said Dr. Kayla Thayer, assistant professor and director of Nova Southeastern University Anxiety Treatment Center. “But life is unpredictable. We get curve balls, and this pandemic is a giant curve ball. “

So the decision to go out or travel is very much a personal choice ”said Thayer.

Unfortunately, there will be reminders of the pandemic everywhere, with masks and social elongation becoming a daily part of society.

“People need to understand it for their own protection,” said James Riordan, director of the MBA program in Sports Management at Florida Atlantic University and a longtime leader in public facilities management.

Riordan recalled that people initially renamed but then gradually accepted enhanced security screenings at airports, stadiums and other mass gathering places after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Riordan is confident that over time most people will also be comfortable with the safety measures needed to deal with the pandemic.

Florida tourist trajectory

Ever since Henry Flagler built the Florida East Coast Railway more than 100 years ago, visitors have been traveling to this southern peninsula to take in the beaches and ocean winds.

Thanks in part to major Palm Beach County hotels, such as the Boca Raton Resort & Club, built in 1926, and The Breakers Resort, built in 1925, Palm Beach County turned from a back road to a popular destination vacation on it, enjoying many years of boom boom. bikes in real estate by part-time residents and later.

The 2008 recession hit a very difficult residential real estate market. Heads of state have tried to diversify the economy after the recession, and over the past decade have attracted a variety of industries, including high-tech companies and research facilities. Bringing the Scripps Research Institute to Jupiter in 2009 was a major investment.

But the state also enjoyed a major boost in tourism, with former Gov. Rick Scott a strong hub, said FAU’s Ricci.

By 2018, after spending years marketing the state, Florida’s tourism industry attracted 127 million visitors, creating more than 1.5 million jobs that year, according to Visit Florida, the state’s tourism marketing division.

As the tourism industry has grown, more attractions have been created, including new tours, resorts and restaurants in Orlando, and more cruise ships leaving ports in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

In Palm Beach County, tourism also boomed.

Palm Beach County landed its second spring training stadium, the Palm Beach FITTEAM Ballpark, which opened in 2017 in West Palm Beach.

Delray Beach was everyone’s favorite small town destination and was praised on many travel websites, which prompted Marriott to build new hotels such as Hyatt Place, Aloft and Courtyard.

In 2019, the Boca Raton Resort & Club sold for almost half a billion dollars to a company owned by computer maker Michael Dell.

In West Palm Beach, the 2016 opening of the Hilton Hotel near the Palm Beach County Conference Center in West Palm Beach boosted the convention business. County leaders made a great start in business and group events.

The convention business was so strong that county tourism leaders were in attendance in March to hear a presentation on how to expand the convention center.

Restaurants and bars opened and expanded to handle tourism, which accounts for 40 percent of the business, according to Discover the Palm Beaches.

Steady tourism growth has stimulated demand for residential real estate by visitors, especially Baby Boomers who are retiring from the Northeast. Due to the state’s weather and its increasing roster of cultural destinations and restaurants, pensioners began to accelerate their movement south of high-tax states elsewhere.

The migration got a boost after the 2017 tax law, when financial honchos who were on vacation in Palm Beach County began fleeing Northeast taxes and moving their businesses and residences to Florida.

One month in the past two years the tourist highlights in Palm Beach have caught on.

The record was March 2019, with $ 7.89 million collected in bed taxes, according to Discover the Palm Beaches. Second highest month: February 2020, and collected $ 7.78 million.

Tourism was so great that earlier this year only one hotel and two boutique hotels were opened in West Palm Beach, in line with a new wave of luxury lodge deals.

The Ben, a Marriott Autograph Hotel with chic, 1920s-era interiors, opened on February 13. Happy days were here again, briefly, at The Ben’s roof bar, with elevated views of the Intracoastal Waterway and Palm Beach.

The West Palm Beach Canopy with Hilton, built with an eye on the growing convention center business, was scheduled to open its doors on March 26. But COVID-19 stopped the canopy in mid-March.

It has not yet opened.

Tourism postponed

As a result of the pandemic, hotel occupancy in Palm Beach County has declined, falling 77 percent so far in April, Pesquera said.

In Palm Beach County, some hotels, such as The Breakers Resort on Palm Beach, temporarily closed. Nationwide, about 20 percent of 17,500 rooms are closed, and the rest is only available to essential lodgers as healthcare workers.

Traffic at Palm Beach International Airport was virtually eliminated, begging Washington to provide a $ 37 million grant to keep the airport afloat. In mid-March, PBIA had 102 daily scheduled events. But over two days last week, PBIA had fewer than 20 departures a day on average, said Palm Beach County airport director Laura Beebe.

The timing couldn’t be worse: March and April are still considered part of the county’s tourist season.

The shutdown of tourism has thrown thousands of people out of work. The Waterstone Resort & Marina in Boca Raton laid off 111 workers, according to state records. Even Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach club and hotel with President Donald Trump, temporarily laid off 153 workers.

The downturn will have long-term effects, said FAU’s Ricci.

According to the Florida Chamber, 79 percent of general revenue comes from general use taxes and sales. And 20 percent of tax receipts come from tourism.

“It’s the year in 2021 that you’ll see the injury really, in the next legislative session,” Ricci said.

“Next year when we don’t have that money, you will start hearing people say that we shouldn’t have all our eggs in tourism,” Ricci said. “But it’s an argument that fades and flows all the time, and there is no right answer because tourism is so huge and vital to Florida’s economy. There is no major industry that could replace it immediately. “

Therefore, the return of the tourism industry can lead to a revitalizing state and county prosperity.

How does tourism return?

Pesquera believes Palm Beach’s beaches, parks and other outdoor open spaces will attract visitors back to the county.

It will take several months for the industry to reactivate, but it hopes to start progressing by the end of the summer.

He also mentioned Lion Country Safari in Loxahatchee as an ideal out-of-town tour. Guests driving from the safety of their own cars can see 1,000 animals through the 600-acre park.

Tourism leaders are watching over Jacksonville, which opened its beaches on April 17. The first day resulted in crowded beaches when residents, who had been meeting in their homes for weeks, went out.

But Mayor Lenny Curry said, “from that first day,” it’s really thinned out. ”

Restrictions were important to maintain social isolation and restrict large gatherings, Curry said.

Public parking is not open, so only people close to the beach can visit. Also, access to the beach is limited to five hours in the morning and three hours in the evening. Walking or jogging is permitted on the beach, but towels, blankets and coolers are prohibited.

State officials are examining Florida parks to see which ones can open, based on their ability to allow visitors to spread out over a large area. Facilities like restrooms or large parking lots may be closed initially, said Noah Valenstein, secretary of the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Thayer said a gradual approach to restarting activities is a sensible approach. “I like the idea of ​​getting used to it,” she said.

If people go out to a park to meet a friend, she advised people to note how they feel during and after the trip. “It should not be a mental endeavor, where you are on an auto-pilot,” said Thayer. “It should be a very busy thing.”

A successful experience will inspire other experiences, Thayer said.

Ricci said if only a few new cases succeed as people go out, the public will start to feel comfortable, even if they eat in restaurants with seating separated by plexiglass.

However, if there is a large increase in COVID-19 cases, “people will come down and be much more lazy” to travel or get out again, Ricci said.

What will pandemic safety measures look like?

The pressure will be on business owners to make guests and workers safe.

In hotels, guidelines will regulate social distances, with a spacing of six feet where possible, experts said. Plexiglass may be installed to create a barrier between front desk workers and guests, said FAU’s Ricci. It may also be installed in restaurants between seats.

During a tourism video conference on April 23, John Tolbert, president and managing director of the Boca Raton Resort & Club, said masks will be part of the uniform in the future.

Food buffets are likely to disappear indefinitely, Tolbert said. And the movement to get rid of disposable straw can be flipped, with single-use straw back into fashion, he said.

Theme parks are also undergoing weight changes.

John Sprouls, chief executive of Universal Orlando Resort, is on the state’s Re-Opening Task Force Industry Working Group on tourism.

During a recent meeting, Sprouls said the theme park complex may need employee face covers and encourage guests to do the same.

Guests are likely to see mobile food ordering and payment to limit contact with workers.

Lines at tours can be “virtual,” with people using technology developed for Universal’s Volcano Bay waterpark summoning guests when they are eligible to ride, instead of standing in adjacent lines, said Sprouls.

The parks are likely to limit attendance throughout the day, but as confidence rises, attendance could increase, he said. Additional trips and commute areas will be cleaned not only overnight but periodically throughout the day, he said.

The Los Angeles Times reported that theme park fans said they unveiled a plan, probably leaked by a Disney employee, to allow guests to return to Disney World.

The plan would reopen the park with limited capacity, no parades, no castle shows, no fireworks displays and health checks at all security checkpoints. In addition, the protocol would require guests to sign a form, clearing Disney of any liability for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, the Times reported.

In an interview with Barron’s, Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger vaguely said that parks would need “more scrutiny, more restrictions” so that customers feel safe to return. He suggested the idea of ​​taking each visitor’s temperature before allowing an entrance.

These measures may not be sufficient to remove concerns.

“I wouldn’t touch a grab bar on Space Mountain when I don’t know who it was,” Ricci said.

Business conferences are still planned for the Palm Beach County convention bureau. But they have been pushed back a few months, and convention planners are considering using larger ballrooms to hold smaller meetings in order to allow more space between guests, Pesquera said.

There is also industry discussion about removing middle seats from airplanes, he said.

For sporting events, they are also looking for a way forward.

Outdoor events like the PGA Tour plan to return in July, with no fans and plenty of rules. Len Brown, PGA Tour’s chief legal officer, said on a tourism task force call that testing will be a key element going forward.

The players are likely to be tested before they come to play, when they arrive and during the tournament, Brown said.

Players will be trapped in the same hotel with their kitty and banned from moving out of this “safe zone.” They will probably have to pull their own golf clubs so that their caddies are out of touch. on common areas, such as ball rinse stations.

The return of indoor sports events may be more difficult.

Matthew Caldwell, president and chief executive of the Florida Panthers Hockey Club, explained the challenges during a recent task force meeting.

“Not only do you have mass meetings at a field, but you have to start at a specific time,” Caldwell said. The business is all about packing people together, he said, and encouraging them to get high and close to the sport.

The games will reopen without fans, but when fans return, the number of fans admitted to the rink may be paralyzed, and seats may be spaced far apart. Food and drink can be cashless. But social isolation can be difficult because people are rushing to buy food between playtimes, he said.

FAU said Riordan was careful about crowds of people gathered to watch sports. He noted that the spread of coronavirus in Europe is linked to a February soccer match in Milan, Italy, between teams from Italy and Spain.

“You have one big event and thousands of people get (the virus), and that will scare some people back, and you’re right back at square one,” said Riordan.

For the tour industry, Ricci expects that business will take the longest time to recover. When done, cruise liners can find a much less crowded ship, with passengers limited to being in every third cabin, for example.

But he is still not sure how the rest of the ship can be managed.

“There is social congestion on all the main areas of a cruise ship,” Ricci said. “It’s like being at a big convention, with people side by side. That is a big concern for me. “

Pesquera said tourism leaders in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties could target potential cruisers by creating a Florida-centric itinerary.

These itineraries could include a range of activities, including boat trips arising from Boynton Beach or Riviera Beach marinas, he said.

Despite all these efforts, some people may not return to previous activities until there is a vaccine.

A Seton Hall University poll found that 72 percent of sports fans say they will not attend a COVID-19 vaccine-free event.

During Thursday’s tourism task force meeting, A.J. De Moya, vice president and general manager of The de Moya Group, Inc.’s construction company, encouraged efforts to re-start businesses.

He said he wants to allay what he said was “fear and hysteria” about COVID-19 and so employment does not diminish the way it did after the 2008 accident.

Maybe the mission starts at home.

He had a conversation he had last weekend with his wife. He told her that the family should plan to go to Disney World when it re-opens because there will be very light crowds.

“She said, ‘We’re not going back to Disney World any time soon,'” recalled Moya.

