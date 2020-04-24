Florida Coronavirus: Editorial: Too Early to Mitigate – Opinion – The Palm Beach Post

It’s not too early to talk about a plan to reopen the economy, but it’s too early to slow down a slump to stop the spread of coronavirus.

On a day-to-day basis, it seems, a chorus is building for anxious government officials to “reopen” our crown-virus economy sooner rather than later.

On Tuesday, the Director of the Palm Beach County Health Department said “very optimistic” to Dr. Alina Alonso with county commissioners to begin discussing such a plan.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump issued new guidelines aimed at clearing the way to ease restrictions in areas with low transmission of coronavirus, and to keep them in place in more difficult areas. The final decisions, which he said after he first claimed he had “absolute” authority, will remain with governors.

To that end, on Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis, citing social extension measures on the road to prevent excessive spike in situations, mapping out a task force to help Florida return to normal.

Let’s all be careful here.

Yes, we have seen infection rates and deaths from slow coronavirus disease in the past week. For Florida, the 4% increase in new cases is about half of what it was a week ago. Same thing in Palm Beach County.

The truth is, though, that the virus is still spreading and COVID-19 is still killing people indiscriminately – nearly 700 have been reported in the state since Friday morning. The reality is that there will be more deaths – a lot more.

We would also love to reopen more than shops and schools, with people back eating in restaurants and frolicking at our beautiful beaches.

It is only because of our residents’ resolve that we have achieved aggressive social isolation until public health officials believe that we are “looking” for the spread of coronavirus. The same health experts must warn against discharge guidelines too soon.

As Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees warns, Floridians will have to keep their distance and wear face masks for up to a year – as well as avoid crowds of 10 or more. “So as long as we have COVID (-19) in the environment, and this is a tough virus, we will have to practice these measures so that we are all protected,” he said.

This is no time to get our collective foot off the gas.

We should plan a game to reopen our society and restart our economy. But surrender, that is, the most effective weapon in our arsenal in the war against this virus – social elongation – a silly, and potentially dangerous, political sop.

Because a vaccine to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is still at least a year off. Until then, the threat of the virus will not disappear. Careful strategies for learning how to live with it are needed to balance the need to return to work with the need to protect people from being ill and dying.

To be sure, after a slow start, the state is to be commended for doing ramp testing. Now, for example, Palm Beach County has two government-run test sites that didn’t exist a few weeks ago. But Florida Department of Health (DOH) data shows that only 0.5% of county residents were tested; and just 1% of Florida residents nationwide.

That’s an unsatisfactory amount of data to decide whether to reopen the economy, say public health experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

And now questions are being raised about the effectiveness of test data. The Miami Herald reported last week that the DOH is under-reporting the state’s COVID-19 test backlog, “a blind spot in the data that could hide the extent of the pandemic and interfere with attempts to decide when it will be safe to remove restrictions such as social exclusion. “

Bloomberg News reported last week that doctors are becoming more and more concerned about false-negative results from coronavirus tests. An astonishing number of people – perhaps as high as 30% – show clear signs that the tests do not tell them but do not have the disease.

As we have said before, our testing system – both state and federal – needs to be increased so that we know who is infected and where they are. This is also important for the next weapon to be deployed in our arsenal, “tactile contact.” That is, finding everyone sick and then finding out who they recently interacted with. Public health officials say that to escalate social-security measures such as school closures and “stay-at-home” orders, we will need enough contact tracking to isolate the infected and target treatment resources.

Anything less, and reopening the economy could be wasting fuel on a devastating fire.

Even business leaders told President Trump that while the economic damage is alarming, a dramatic increase in testing – which appears to disregard the President’s new “guidelines” – and wider availability of protective equipment to safely restore their operations.

Mark Wilson, President and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, in Sunday’s election, says: “Florida’s timing and reopening process will be more related to the virus that is spreading and the spread slowing to almost zero than any of us would like as it were. “

It was a rough month. There is more than enough frustration to go around.

But, as Alonso rightly said, “This will be around some day.”

That “some day” will come sooner if we are smart – and careful – now.