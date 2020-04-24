Florida Coronavirus: Distanced Supper Club Extends Socially To Other Local Cities – News – The Palm Beach Post

Now virtual supper clubs are revitalizing restaurants in Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Lake Worth, Boca Raton, Wellington and other local and regional cities.

The pierogi problem was real: Local food entrepreneurs Bob Buzek had three freezers filled with the tasty dumplings.

He and his cooks make them in the Polish style of his hometown of Pittsburgh and usually sell them at local markets and pubs. But with those centers now closed, the freezers at his Rogie Pierogies production kitchen on Boynton Beach had burst. Even worse, businessman Buzek and his friend Jerry Felinczak who founded after having some sad pierogies at a bar one night were about to close.

Buzek reached one of the organizers of the new Boynton / Lake Worth chapter of the Distanced Social Supper Club, a Facebook group that supports local restaurants by “splashing” selected restaurants with food orders on designated nights.

Organizer Robin DeLisser recalls the conversation: “He says, ‘If we don’t delete it this weekend, we will be done. ”

So the culinary rider came to Rogie Pierogies’ rescue. Buzek sold 150 dozen of the handmade dumplings.

“It was definitely a lifesaver. It kept us alive throughout this month, ”says Buzek, who plans to continue his warehouse pierogi sales on Saturdays from 10am. to 4 pm “Until this craziness is complete.”

The “flash mob” effect has made a huge impact on restaurants and food businesses across the county, thanks to the rapid expansion of the Social Supper Club concept, which went live in Delray Beach in mid-March. Delray’s father, John Brewer and Iain Paterson, both imagined the club as a way to help local restaurants survive the coronavirus shutdown. Today, the Delray club has more than 8,500 members.

One key to their success seems to be their narrow geographical focus. Who wants to drive 30 miles to pick up a meal? In normal times, driving from North Palm to Delray for dinner was not heard, but in taking art out in the era of social expansion, local diners learned that life is not small after all.

Following the huge success of the Distanced Delray Social Supper Club overnight, dinosaurs and restaurants throughout the county wanted it. Now, the idea of ​​the club is expanding, with new chapters popping up in the north of the county, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton and, just this week, Wellington.

“Everyone in this town lives in a small bubble. We need to keep things hyper-local, ”says Cristyle Egitto, a local real estate associate and food blogger behind Eat Palm Beach.

She oversees the Supper Club chapter which includes Palm Beach, North Palm Gardens, Lake Park, Jupiter, Juno and Tequesta.

“It helps Delray do it first and work out the kinks,” says Egitto.

She and other local supper club organizers start their day with a Zoom conference call to discuss everything from strategies to logos. The call and concept have been expanded to include similar efforts in Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, North Atlanta and Park City, Utah.

“It’s exploding,” says organizer Boynton DeLisser, executive / tech recruiter and event producer. “We helped open closed restaurants. Some have come back crying and say we saved their business. “

Last Friday, Sweetwater’s Boynton bar, Sweetwater, donated 100 percent of its proceeds from its special Supper Club menu to its staff respite fund. The $ 30 dinner-for-two menu was the first time the pub has released its kitchen since shutdown. Previously, the bar, renowned for its creative cocktails, was focusing on its beverage offerings. But the pop-up dinner was a huge success with “a great turnout,” according to the bar’s Facebook page.

“They have been able to pay their employees for the first time since closing,” says DeLisser.

The special menu was the start of something new at Sweetwater, which is planning a second pop-up next Friday.

“We’ve received lots of requests to keep this going, so here we are, offering our second pop-up,” read Sweetwater’s Facebook post.

None of it could be possible without the junk created on Facebook, says DeLisser.

“People are living on social media these days. We laugh about it in our morning call. We say, ‘We’re similar to Groupon, like Yelp. But we’re really a huge media engine. “

Why are the members of the Supper Club howling? In the north of the county, they are looking for good markets, says organizer Egitto.

“They want comfort food, meals from $ 10 to $ 15, and family-style meals for two, four or six people,” she says.

And they don’t always need delivery, says DeLisser. Most customers are choosing to pick up their orders at the restaurant. In fact, one sign that tells a restaurant Club night is a restaurant: A set of cars is often lined up to receive their dinner orders.

