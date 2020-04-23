Florida Coronavirus: BREAKING: FDA Approves First Home Coronavirus Testing Kit – News – The Palm Beach Post

Christine Stapleton @StapletonPBPost

The home test authorized by the Food and Drug Administration can reveal if a person is currently infected.

The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it has authorized the first coronavirus in-home test that allows nasal swab specimens to be collected at home and sent to a laboratory for testing.

The FDA worked with LabCorp, a North Carolina-based company with one of the world’s largest clinical laboratory networks, to design and set standards for the equipment, according to an FDA news release.

LabCorp reported revenue of over $ 11.5 billion in 2019.

“We worked with LabCorp to ensure that the data presented from a patient sample collection at home is as safe and accurate as a sample collection at a doctor’s office, hospital or other test site,” said FDA Commissioner, Dr. Stephen M. Hahn. “With this action, there is now a convenient and reliable option to collect patient samples from the comfort and safety of their country.”

Nasal swab tests only detect the virus when the person is currently infected. It is not an antibody test, which can reveal who was exposed and who may be immune from the virus.

LabCorp’s self-collection kits contain nasal swabs and saliva. Once patients self-swab to collect their nasal sample, they send their sample in an insulated package to LabCorp’s lab for testing.

The kits will initially be made available to healthcare workers and first responders who may be exposed to coronavirus or may show symptoms. LabCorp plans to make the home collection kits available to consumers in most states, by physician order, in the coming weeks.

It is not known what the equipment will cost and whether it will be covered by insurance.

