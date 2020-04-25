Florence Pew, Shia LaBeouf star in Olivia Wilde, don’t worry darling

Pug and Shia LaBouf lead Wild’s Book Map, as well as Chris Pine.

Florence Pug is back after years of banner-winning Midsommar and Oscar nominations for Little Women and is ready for another psychological shock on the big screen. Director Olivia Wilde, who stars in Olivia Wilde’s “Book Map” and “Don’t Worry About My Beloved,” will play Onion alongside Shia LaBouf, Chris Pine and Wilde. The news that Hollywood, which has been rejoicing in recent months, has been flowing like a torrent in recent months, welcomes the broadcast.

BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Katie Silberman, one of the writers behind Wilde’s directorial debut on the Book Map, is working on a special screenplay by Shane Van Dyke and Carey Van Dyke for Don’t Disturb Darling. The New Line, starring Catherine Hardwick as co-producer with Wayne Dyke, is a psychological thriller created in the 1950s in a utopian desert community. Information remains rare, but this description should be enough to increase the number of fans of “Midommar”, as well as a psychological thriller about the utopian community. Katie Silberman also co-wrote Netflix’s “Install It” in the summer of 2018. Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Miri Young Wild and Silberman co-produce “Don’t Worry Beloved.”

Pugh created a comfortable environment for himself in complex roles that challenged his emotional limitations, from the “Little Drummer Girl” on TV to his “Lady Macbeth” series, where he burned his life to the ground. (No different from the end of “Midommar”). Shia LaBouf has reached new heights after last year’s Honey Boy, which won critical acclaim for her portrayal of Alma in a film about her life. Garel. The next Chris Pine will appear in “Wonder Woman 1984” on August 14 during the staging of Warner Bros. Theaters, which is set up here.

Actor-director Wild released Booksmart behind the camera last year, which he directed when he starred in two roles in Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jwell. He recently cast his voice for the distinctive comedy BoJack Horseman and Escape from the Virtual Island. Margaret Cowley’s short film “Awakening” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020.

