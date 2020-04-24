Florence Pew began Olivia Wile’s “Don’t Worry About My Love.”

“Little Women” actress Florence Pug will star in Olivia Wilde’s next film, “Don’t Worry About the Line,” which will star Wilde, Shia LaBouf and Christie. Pine.

Wilde directs, produces, and co-stars in the film, and he works on the script of his colleague in The Map of Books.

“Don’t worry about Darling” is a psychological thriller created in an isolated, utopian community in the California desert in the 1950s. Character information is stored outside the log line, but Pugh leads the group.

Last August, New Line won 18 different studios and bought “Don’t Worry Beloved” as a special screenplay. Silberman wrote the screenplay based on versions by Shane and Carey Van Dyke.

Roy Lee and Miri Yoon from Vertigo Entertainment will perform alongside Wilde and Silberman. Catherine Hardwick will perform with Shane and Carrie Van Dyke. The project is supervised by Richard Brenner, Daria Sercek and Celia Hong.

Wilde’s debut film, Booksmart, was a constructive fan and won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Original Work. He and Silberman also sold their universal directing and production to the department store, and Wild Searchlight Pictures decided to put his biopic on Olympic gymnast Kerry Strug, known as the “Miracle.”

Pug was nominated for an Oscar for Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” and was one of last year’s best stars after “Midsommar” and “Fighting My Family.” She will next appear in Marvel’s Black Widow.

LaBouf last starred as an Indian favorite in “Honey Boy,” a semi-autobiographical film he wrote, as well as in “Peanut Butter Pit.” LaBouf recently released The Woman’s Play.

Pine repeats the role of the superhero “Wonder Woman 1984”. It was recently featured in the action thriller Violence of Action. He also plans to reactivate the “Holy Saint” in Paramount.

Pugh is represented by WME, Curtis Brown and Griffith Brittenham Ziffren at Brittenham. LaBeft is represented by CAA, John Crosby Management and Matthew Saver. Pine is represented by CAA, John Carrabino Management and Handler and Kelly. Wilde – CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.

TheWrap reporter Beatrice Verhoeven and Florence Pug, "Little Women" Photo by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap Hair: David Stanwell @thewallgroup @oribe Makeup: Jenna Christina @thewallgroup @maybelline

Florence Pug, “Little Women”

Photo by Shayan Asgharnia for TheWrap

Hair: David Stanwell @thewallgroup @oribe

Makeup: Jenna Christina @thewallgroup @maybelline