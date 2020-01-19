SUMMARY: The cold front of this weekend is advancing off the coast this morning, so that the rain subsides and sunshine comes up again in the afternoon.

TODAY: On the way to the church you can notice a rain shower from the door while a front pushes upwards. Still, the temperatures will be pretty warm this morning as we start the day in the late 1950’s.

THIS EVENING:, Rain is expected to subside during the afternoon as temperatures remain warm in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Temperatures will drop sharply tonight as they drop back to the 1920s. So you will need these additional layers.

LOOK AHEAD: Cool temperatures for the start of the working week. It is very likely that we will not make it out of the forties on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday. Either way, we will still see plenty of sunshine on all three days to start the working week.

