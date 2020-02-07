Floods devastate the Great Lakes and flood Michigan communities

MANISTEE, Mich. (AP) – Rita Alton has an unusual morning routine these days: wake up. To get dressed. Go outside to see if your house is closer to the fall of a 24.4 meter cliff into Lake Michigan.

When her father built the 93-square-meter brick bungalow near Manistee, Michigan in the early 1950s, there was more than an acre of land between him and the slope overlooking the vast freshwater sea. However, erosion accelerated dramatically when the lake reached its highest level in history, hurling powerful waves into the mostly clayey cliffs.

Now the jagged cliff is about two meters from Alton’s aft deck.

“It has never been like this, never,” she said on a new morning, peering down the snowy slope as bitter gusts whirled down the surf along the coast. “The destruction is just incredible.”

On New Year’s Eve, an uninhabited cottage near Muskegon, Michigan fell from a bank to the water’s edge. Another part of the coast was mined a month earlier to prevent the same fate.

Floods devastate the Great Lakes, which burst at the seams less than a decade after they hit bottom. The sharp turnaround is triggered by the region’s wettest time in more than a century, which scientists believe is probably related to global warming. No relief is in sight, as forecasters predict that the lakes will remain high until 2020 and possibly longer.

The toll is high: houses and shops are flooded; Streets and sidewalks collapsed; Beaches washed away; Parks have been made unusable. Docks that boats could not reach before because the water was too shallow are now submerged.

At one point last year, ferry service in Lake Erie, Put-In-Bay, ceased after the landing site of the ships disappeared under the waves. Parts of the only paved road were washed away on Mackinac Island in Lake Huron.

Homeowners and agencies are building battered walls, building berms, piles and sandbags. Some raise houses or move them further inland. Even cabins in a historic Michigan fishing village from 1903 are raised. The State Department of the Environment has issued more than 400 permits for such projects.

The situation inspires mental considerations on how to cope with a long-term challenge that is unique in this region. While communities along the ocean coast are prepared for rising seas, experts say the Great Lakes can now expect repeated, abrupt fluctuations between extreme highs and lows.

“It wasn’t long ago that they were worried that Lake Michigan would dry up. Now it’s full,” said Rich Warner, head of emergency medical services in Muskegon County. “All these ups and downs – I don’t know if you do can really plan. “

The levels in the Great Lakes, which together hold about 90% of the surface fresh water in the United States, are constantly changing. They usually decrease in autumn and winter and then rise in spring and summer when they are filled up with melting snow and rain. Wider fluctuations occur over longer periods. Levels rose in the 1980s before falling sharply in the 2000s.

But the highs are increasingly higher and the lows are lower – and the fluctuations occur faster. Lakes Superior, Huron and Michigan had larger jumps between 2013 and 2014 than in a comparable period. It took only seven years to break record highs.

Lakes Ontario and Erie reached their highest levels since the record began in 1918 last year. Superior exceeded all monthly averages of all time, and did so in January. Lake Huron and Michigan did the same last month in Detroit, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Even Ontario, where a hydropower plant provides more stability, has had two record highs in the past three years.

“That shouldn’t happen,” said Drew Gronewold, a hydrologist at the University of Michigan. “This lake is carefully regulated.”

Climate change is believed to affect water temperatures and rainfall, which cause a constant tug-of-war with sea levels. Warmer water promotes evaporation, which caused the water level to drop about 20 years ago. As the atmosphere warms up, it absorbs more moisture from other regions and pours it into the lakes to replenish it.

“These two forces are increasing in intensity at the same time,” said Gronewold.

How long it will take for the water to fall off is unclear. The Army Corps predicts that the lakes will exceed their long-term averages by June. Michigan and Huron are already 43 centimeters higher than a year ago.

Another ominous sign: The ice cover is light this winter. Coastal ice provides a buffer against stormy water. In his absence, the shore promenade of Lake Michigan was hit by waves that reached a height of 7 meters in a storm in mid-January.

This means that the potential for further damage increases as snow melts and rains arrive in the spring, said Ethan Theuerkauf, a geologist at Michigan State University.

“This would include extensive beach, dune and cliff erosion, but also damage to coastal infrastructure and more lakeside homes that are collapsing,” he said.

Congressmen from the region are seeking federal funding for barrier construction, dredging and coastal restoration. State legislatures in Michigan are pushing to expand the criteria for reporting emergencies that could trigger state support for people struggling to protect their homes.

However, local authorities recognize the need for innovative approaches to address the increasing volatility of the lakes.

In South Haven, Michigan, consultants have drawn up a list of $ 16.3 million infrastructure projects, including the installation of structures to absorb and distribute energy from waves in Lake Michigan.

The city on Lake Erie in Luna Pier, Michigan, is considering spending millions to replace dykes built almost half a century ago – a high price to pay for a village of just 1,500 residents. A waterfront hotel on Mackinac Island has hired specialists from Finland to revise the drainage.

“The climate is doing some weird and crazy things and we have to cope with a stronger and more flexible infrastructure rather than just covering cracks,” said Herasanna Richards, Michigan Municipal League legislator.

The recent surge has also revived longstanding debates on what the government can do to control gauges – especially on Lake Ontario, where they are partially regulated by drains to the St. Lawrence River through a hydroelectric dam. A Canadian commission monitors how much water leaks from the lake based on the needs of competing interests such as coastal home owners, commercial shippers, and wetlands.

Meanwhile, some people living on Lake Huron and Lake Michigan are demanding that Canada no longer release water from two hydropower projects into Lake Superior, although it has only increased a few centimeters since the 1940s.

“Every centimeter counts,” said Don Olendorf, head of a property owner group who campaigned for change. His home is about 9 meters from the edge of an eroding Lake Michigan cliff.

Alton, whose house is near the cliff of the Manistee area, says she can’t afford to move it. She unsuccessfully asked for help from local officials.

“I will have to go at some point,” she said, “because it will pass.”

