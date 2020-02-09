Floods Begin to Fall In Oregon, Washington: NPR

This photo from the Oregon State Police shows a severe flood on Interstate 84, a major freeway between Idaho and Oregon, near Hermiston, Oregon, on February 7, 2020.

Clarifying the sky this weekend was welcome news for Oregon and Washington residents after days of severe flooding that resulted in millions of dollars in evacuations and damage.

This week’s floods followed a particularly humid month of January, even for the Pacific Northwest. Rain fell on 28 of the 31 days of January in some parts of the region. The melting snow exacerbated the flooding and pushed several rivers in the region onto their banks.

In northeastern Oregon, water started flowing off the streets on Sunday, allowing residents to return to their homes and assess the damage, the Associated Press reports.

Twenty-one people were evacuated by the Oregon National Guard when they were flown out of the flooded conditions on Saturday. At least one person, a 62-year-old woman, was reported missing in a flood-affected region, The Oregonian reports.

Leroy Cunningham of Waitsburg, Washington, looks out over the Touchet River that rages behind his farmhouse.

Muddy flood vehicles continue to flow in some areas and not all roads in the region are yet accessible. Almost 10 miles of Interstate 84 remain closed in Oregon. The road could remain closed for a week before opening again, AP officials said.

Governor of Oregon Kate Brown declared the emergency in Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties on Friday because of the severe flooding. In the north of Umatilla County, the Umatilla River reached a height of more than ten meters on Thursday, according to the AP.

The lamprey restoration project for the Confederate tribes of the Umatilla Reserve near Mission, Ore, has been completely destroyed by the recent floods. Tanks with around 1,500 eels were washed away. The tribes are working to restore this valuable traditional food source by raising adolescent lamprey.

The residents of the Umatilla District and the Umatilla Indian Reservation were asked to vacate their homes. They were warned that emergency services might not have been able to reach them if they stayed, the Northwest News Network reports.

Many families are evacuated quickly, but it is unclear when they can return home.

Huge amounts of bedding, clothing, boots, food, and water were donated and organized at the Umatilla tribal emergency coordination center in Mission, Ore.

“We have people who have had to move out of their homes within a few hours,” Kat Brigham, chair of the Tribal Trustees, told Northwest News Network. “People were able to get some of their supplies that you know are needed, and some were unable to get anything.”

Donations of bedding, clothing, boots, food and water were organized in the Umatilla tribes’ emergency coordination center. Brigham said the flooding was terrifying and stressful, but she was proud of the way the community came together to support each other.

In Washington, at least 48,000 people lost power on Friday when strong winds toppled trees. The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport had registered 12.4 inches of rain at midnight on Friday, according to the Seattle Times. This is almost double the 6.5 inch average typical for this season.