SALEM, Ore – The waters that covered roads in northeastern Oregon affected by flooding began to retreat on Saturday, allowing residents who spent the night in shelters to return and assess the damage, a Red Cross official said.

Some residents in the foothills of the Blue Mountains in northeastern Oregon had to be flown by helicopter from their flooded homes and were even pulled into a front-end loader because rain and melting snow led rivers to climb their banks. Some lower-income neighborhoods in Pendleton, a city with 16,000 residents, were hit, damaging mobile homes.

Seventeen evacuees spent Friday night in the Red Cross shelter at the Pendleton Convention Center, and many people left blankets, pillows, and other comfort items, said Nadine McCrindle, Red Cross executive director for Central and Eastern Oregon. A further eight people stayed in a shelter in Walla Walla, Washington.

“They will be able to go to their homes and see what’s left, and see what the damage is,” McCrindle said. The rain had stopped on Saturday morning, but more was predicted before the sunny weather would come on Sunday. The National Weather Service said that flood warnings remained in effect.

Many roads in Umatilla County, where Pendleton is the capital, were still closed due to high water or damage, the county sheriff’s office said on Facebook Saturday. On Friday, 26 people were evacuated by Umatilla County Search and Rescue, mostly from unincorporated communities east of Pendleton, with air support from the National Guard, the sheriff’s office said.

The Umatilla River crested just before 10 p.m. Thursday at more than 19 feet (5.79 meters), almost four times the average height for that date. Rivers throughout the region conquered their banks

Kate’s government Kate Brown declared the state of emergency in the provinces of Umatilla, Wallowa and Union at the end of Friday, allowing mobilization of the National Guard.

Farther north, thousands of Puget Sound Energy customers lost their power as a cold front pulled through western Washington on Friday night.

Also in Washington state, flood warnings have been lifted for the Snohomish River at Monroe, Issaquah Creek and the Carbon River at Fairfax, KOMO-TV reported. Many roads, however, remain closed off by landslides, floods and fallen trees in much of King, Snohomish, Pierce, Thurston and Lewis counties.

Andrew Selsky, The Associated Press