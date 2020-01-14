Flooding, debris closes river path

The Thames River flooded Harris Park in London after record amounts of rain fell during the weekend. Water remained high on Monday. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

Two parts of the Thames Valley Parkway are closed due to flooding and debris.

High water levels have forced the closure of the popular cycling and walking path between Springbank and Gibbons parks and between Thames and Carfrae Park, London officials said Tuesday.

The path and the surrounding park are flooded by heavy rain during the weekend. Rainfall in London probably broke a 127-year record for a one-day rainfall in January, said Environment Canada.

From Friday to Sunday, London received 75.9 millimeters of rain, including some snow, the weather agency said.

Water levels are high rivers and creeks and people are warned to be careful around waterways.

CLOSURE: Thames Valley Parkway, between Springbank Park and Gibbons Park and past Thames Park to Carfrae Park is closed due to high water levels and debris from the rain this weekend. Residents are asked to avoid the areas until the floods disappear and debris is removed. #LdnOnt

– City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) January 14, 2020