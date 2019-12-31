Flooding at Mass Pike in Boston forces lanes to close

Loading...

Floods in Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston forces to close lanes

Updated: 9:18 PM EST December 30, 2019

The flooding at Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston forced lanes to close in both directions for almost an hour on Monday night, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Around 8:15 pm, state police tweeted that the lanes on Interstate 90 East and West were closed in the Commonwealth Avenue flyover area due to flooding. They were called crews to pump water off the road. The state police tweeted just before 9 p.m. that the roads were cleared and all the lanes of I-90 were reopened.

# Rte 90 EB & WB traffic lane closures at #Boston reported in the Commonwealth Ave flyover area due to flooding. Crews en route with bombs to clear the road. Avoid the area if possible.

– Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 31, 2019

