Flood warnings for NSW with massive rains on the way

Millions of people across a 1,000 kilometer stretch of Australia’s east coast have been warned of flooding, road closures and landslides as it continues to rain heavily on Friday.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a storm warning for the coast from Friday south of Wollongong to Lismore in the north of NSW on Friday morning.

Sydney, Wollongong and Newcastle could be affected by flooding.

The weather bureau’s warning came after it rained Thursday night and flooded large parts of the state. The worst falls were on the north coast of New South Wales. By Friday morning, several areas had recorded more than 200 millimeters.

In the 24 hours to 9 a.m. on Friday (ADST), Byron Bay was 266 millimeters and Coffs Harbor was more than 165 millimeters.

“What we’re going to expect today is that the rain shifts further south,” said BOM forecaster Gabrielle Woodhouse.

“We will start to see the focus of this rain through the southern parts of the Middle North Coast, Hunter and then to Sydney and Illawarra starting tonight.”

Penrith should reach up to 100 millimeters on Friday and up to 150 millimeters on Sunday. Sydney can expect up to 90 millimeters on Fridays and Saturdays.

Significant declines were also forecast for the main drinking water catchment areas in Sydney, whose capacity is only 42 percent.

The NSW State Emergency Service said it had received nearly 340 calls for help across the state since the start of the rain.

Most had to do with water over roads, roof damage, and fallen trees.

“We have our rescue teams up and down right on the coast knowing that this event will really be cross-border,” SES Deputy Commissioner Paul Bailey told ABC.

“We deploy teams in areas where we traditionally have problems with people who are flooded.”

Heavy rain is forecast for the yellow shaded area. Image: parts list

The road to the Jenolan Caves southwest of Katoomba is already closed due to concerns that heavy rain could cause landslides.

“There is also a significant number of loose rock fragments that are more likely to roll down the slope and onto the road,” said a spokesman for Transport for NSW.

“In view of the current weather forecasts, it is essential for safety reasons that the road is closed until it can be classified as safe for traffic.”

Some roads north of Sydney were closed due to flooding on Friday morning, and trains on the T1 North Shore line were delayed due to a fallen branch.

Buses also replaced ferries between Parramatta and Rydalmere because the Parramatta weir overflowed.

NSW Maritime director Mark Hutchings said the conditions at sea were also dangerous.

“Skippers and small boat owners should be on high alert and check conditions before crossing a coastal bar or driving offshore,” he said.

The NSW Rural Fire Service said the heavy rain was welcome in the parts of the state devastated by the bushfire.

“We were overjoyed when rain appeared in many parts of New South Wales and there were decent falls in the north of the state,” said the RFS on Thursday evening.

-with agencies