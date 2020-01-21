Flood warning at the lake in force; Waves expected to 18 feet

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. – Well, now it starts again. Powerful winds and waves head towards our lakeside communities. However, this time it could be worse than this season.

Flood warning at the lake in effect for the counties Berrien, La Porte and Van Buren Saturday, end to Sunday.

Instead of a flood warning for lakeside, the National Weather Service has put the counties of Berrien, La Porte and Van Buren under a flood warning for lake shore.

This is a step above the advisory and means that significant problems on the lakeshore are either imminent or are expected in the near future.

Possible gusts of wind on Saturday evening.

The winds will blow west and eventually northwest on Saturday evening. You will be 35-45 miles an hour, mostly along the lake.

This will send waves from the northwest to the coast that will have a significant impact all Beaches. Those just north of West – Tiscornia Park, Lions Park, Washington Park, etc. – will find the absolute worst conditions.

The waves grow all day on Saturday before reaching a maximum height of 10-15 feet in the late evening to Sunday morning.

Some waves could range from St. Joseph north to Grand Haven, Michigan, up to 18 feet.

This will lead to widespread beach and dune erosion, possible structural damage to sidewalks and parks, flooding of lake shores and fatal conditions on pillars and footbridges on and off the east side of Lake Michigan.

Waves and winds will calm down a bit late Sunday as our system moves farther from the region.