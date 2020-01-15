Lower Trent Conservation advises municipalities and the public that a Flood Watch has been issued for the Trent River from Hastings to Trenton.

The Flood Outlook statement for local creeks and streams remains in effect.

The weather system that crossed Ontario last weekend now has an impact on the currents on the Trent River. The Trent River basin received between 50 and 80 mm rainfall last weekend and local streams in the Lower Trent basin responded to this event this weekend. The streams generated in the upper parts of the Trent River System now find their way through the Kawartha Lakes, Otonabee River and Trent River. Streams and water levels along the Trent River have risen to levels commonly seen during the Spring Freshet and are now more than 500 cubic meters per second (cm) at the mouth of the Trent River.

Parks Canada – Ontario Waterways (Trent Severn Waterway) makes adjustments to water control structures to allow drainage from the northern region of the Trent River basin. Residents who live along the Trent River from the village of Hastings to Trenton must anticipate continued high water levels and currents the following week.

Lower temperatures are predicted for the weekend and may fall low enough for possible frazil ice development along the Trent. Frazil ice is an ice formation that occurs when there is a lack of ice cover and the water surface is exposed to cold temperatures and / or chills below -18 degrees Celsius. These conditions cause the formation of frazil ice that can quickly accumulate on bridge constructions, piers and river banks and block the water flow.

Lower Trent Conservation will keep in touch with Parks Canada, the Provincial Surface Water Monitoring Center and the adjacent Conservation Authorities to ensure that we are aware of all dam activities and conditions that can affect the water levels on local waterways.

Although the potential dangers of rivers, small streams and open ditches never cease to exist, they are particularly worrying at this time of the year. Water flows are strong and temperatures dangerously cold. Parents and guardians are advised to keep children and pets away from all waterways. Areas around dams, divers and bridges must be avoided at all times. In addition, residents must ensure that their pump pumps work and secure personal property (eg, boats, docks, etc.) along the riverbanks.

Lower Trent Conservation closely monitors water levels and weather forecasts as part of the flood prediction and warning program. Daily water level updates are available at www.LTC.on.ca. If you are concerned about the water level, please contact Lower Trent Conservation at (613) 394-4829.

This Flood Watch is effective until (or previously updated) Monday, January 20, 2020.

SUBMITTED BY LOWER CONSERVATION

