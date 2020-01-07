FLIR and Ansys work on the advancement of automatic learning by thermal camera for assisted driving

Loading...

FLIR Systems has teamed up with Ansys to try to produce superior hazard detection capabilities for assisted driving. The two companies will also present a thermal improvement demonstration car at CES 2020.

Their collaboration will see FLIR integrate a fully physics-based thermal sensor into Ansys’ driving simulator in order to test and validate thermal camera designs in a realistic virtual environment.

The problem with current AV and ADAS sensors is that they face certain challenges in the dark or shadows, as well as reflections from the sun or foggy weather. Thermal imaging cameras, on the other hand, can not only detect, but also classify objects under these types of conditions.

“By adding advanced ANSYS simulation solutions to a suite of tools for physical testing, engineers, car manufacturers and car suppliers can improve vehicle safety in all types of driving conditions,” said Frank Pennisi, director of FLIR. “The industry can also recreate corner cases that drivers can see every day but are difficult to reproduce in physical environments, paving the way for improved neural networks and the performance of safety devices like AEB . “

With more than a decade of experience in the automotive industry, FLIR has supplied more than 700,000 thermal sensors as part of its night vision warning systems to several automakers such as GM, Audi and Mercedes-Benz. The tech company also announced that its thermal sensor had recently been selected by Veoneer (a leading automotive supplier) for its level four AV production contract with a leading (unnamed) global automaker slated for 2021 .

FLIR is also showcasing the so-called FLIR City at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, representing “a vision of using FLIR intelligent detection, AI and cloud solutions to help cities become safer.” , smarter and more. connected. “