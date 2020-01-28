Flipboard Announces Local News Initiative in 23 Metro Markets in the US and Canada - Adweek

Flipboard Tuesday has launched a local initiative that aims to provide users in 23 metropolitan areas in the United States and Canada with a mix of news from regional sources and national stories of local interest.

This local content can be accessed via the “Browse” tab of the flipboard application. The content comes from sources that share their stories on Flipboard, including newspapers, television and radio stations, university news websites, and blogs.

Flipboard also adds content from other sources such as RSS feeds and Twitter.

The company said its machine learning algorithms would classify content related to the 23 subway areas at launch and recommend stories to followers of these cities based on their Internet Protocol (IP) addresses.

When users download the flipboard app in any of the 23 local markets where the option makes its debut, they have a choice to follow the local section, while existing flipboard users can browse the content via the app’s Browse tab and topic recommendation cards in find your for you feeds.

The 23 metropolitan areas where the local initiative is making its debut are: Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Boston; Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Houston; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Miami; Minneapolis-St. Paul; New Orleans; New York; Philadelphia; Phoenix; Portland, Ore.; Sacramento, CA; San Diego; the San Francisco Bay area; Seattle; Toronto; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Washington, D.C.

Flipboard highlighted existing magazines on its platform: the Miami Herald with 15 contributions on topics such as Miami Heat and Cuba by the National Basketball Association; the Chicago Sun-Times at 24, including Chicago Politics and Chicago Education; and The Mercury News (San Jose, California) with 37 contributions on topics such as the San Francisco 49ers of the National Football League and the wildfires in California.

Marci McCue, vice president of content and communications at Flipboard, said in a press release: “The goal of this initiative is to provide our readers with the best of local and national news and information, and to support local publications and broadcasters they want to reach and expand their audience in new ways. “

Jessica Gilbert, senior director of product and experience at McClatchy, added: “We welcome Flipboards’ thoughtful efforts to make users aware of local news. We are pleased that our impressive local journalism – including investigative, opinion, sports and “news you can use” – is coming to the surface and look forward to continuing to work with Flipboard to highlight local journalism. “