Flights between Boston, China are limited by federal order in the wake of Wuhan coronavirus

Updated: 7:31 PM EST, 1 February 2020

DAVID? >> The reporter: YES, IT IS CORRECT, NICHOLE, FOLLOWING SIMILAR MOVEMENTS BY US AIRLINES, HANAN AIRLINES, THAT THEY WILL SUSPEND ALL SERVICE IN AND OUT OF BOSTON, THAT FOR THE EXPECTABLE FUTURE, THERE IS NO DIRECT SERVICE BETWEEN HERE AND CHINA. NOW, THE LAST PASSENGER STEPPING THE LAST FLIGHTS OF SHANGHAI AND PROTECTING FACE MASKS THAN THE CORONAVIRUS. THEY TAKE TEMPERATURES BEFORE SEEDING THE FLIGHT AND ASK IF THEY WERE IN WUHAN, THE MIDDLE OF THE EXIT BEFORE THEM IN BOSTON COUNTRIES. STARTING TOMORROW, THE MOST FOREIGN CITIZENS VISITING CHINA WILL BE TEMPORARILY FORBIDDEN TO IMPORT THE US UNDER ORDERS FROM THE PRESIDENT TRUMP. A Passenger told us it caused a storm on the tickets for today’s flight and a peak as prices. >> I AM ALMOST 4,500 TO STAY IN THE MIDDLE OF THE COUNCIL – SITTING IN THE MIDDLE. >> The Reporter: 4.500, HOW MUCH DO YOU SPEND normally? >> NORMAL EXPENDITURE, NORMAL EXPENDITURE ALMOST 800. >> The Reporter: NOW, AMERICAN CITIZENS, THEIR IMMEDIATE FAMILY MEMBERS AND PERMANENT RESIDENTS OF THE US, THEY WILL STILL BE ABLE TO FLY FROM CHINA, BUT WILL FLY INTO ONE. NOTIFIED AIRPORT. THE CLOSEST FOR US ARE J.F.K. IN NEW YORK CITY. PASSENGERS FROM CHINA ARRIVING AT THESE AIRPORTS WILL BE SUBJECT TO IMPROVED HEALTHCREENINGS.

Starting Sunday, most foreign citizens who have recently visited China will be temporarily denied entry to the United States.

