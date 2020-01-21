Flieger, who had fled the court martial, was found dead after a conflict with the police

An aircraft assigned to Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, was found dead near Redwood Valley, California on Sunday after a standoff with the police.

The incident occurred after the service member, identified as 34-year-old Kevin A. Larson by the Mendocino County sheriff’s department, fled a court martial hearing two days earlier.

Larson reportedly fled neighboring Nellis Air Force Base on January 17 before his court-martial was convicted. According to the sheriff’s department, a warrant for desertion has been issued.

The Air Force declined to comment on the charges Larson was subjected to during his war court.

The next day, a California Highway Patrol officer tried to stop Larson on the road, but the plane fled in a Jeep Wrangler in 2018, resulting in police persecution on Highway 101 until Larson got off the highway to Reeves Canyon Road turned off the main road, escaping the police.

Special agents from the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations, based at Beale Air Force Base, Marysville, California, were brought in to assist the search and monitor overnight along Highway 101 and Reeves Canyon Road.

The next morning, police raided Reeves Canyon Road, where they found the Jeep Wrangler parked on a remote fire lane about eight miles from the intersection Larson had previously turned.

When the MPs planned to approach the vehicle, they realized that, according to the sheriff’s department, Larson had “given suicide instructions to a friend after his desertion” and the department had switched on a UAV to cover the area in which the Vehicle found, closer look Jeep was parked.

From the sheriff’s statement:

The UAV was deployed to take an aerial view of the Jeep Wrangler, but the driver could not see the inside of the vehicle (with the video transmission camera attached) because its windows were foggy. The UAV had to return to the staging area because the battery of the UAV was almost empty.

A short time later, the UAV was repositioned and another tour of the Jeep Wrangler was carried out. This time there was an object, similar to a person, in the vehicle.

Shortly afterwards, a single shot was heard, to which a SWAT team was called.

Around 1:30 p.m., police officers found Larson’s body about 30 meters from the vehicle. According to the sheriff’s department, “initial scene surveys indicated that the service member searched had committed suicide with a high-performance rifle.”

A forensic autopsy is scheduled for January 22nd.

According to the spokeswoman for the Air Force, Lt. Scarlet Trujillo, Larson was assigned to the 867th Attack Squadron, a unit of the 432nd Air Expeditionary Wing in Creech.

Despite the fact that the Mendocino sheriff’s office released Larson’s name after contacting his closest relatives, the Air Force declined to provide additional information until the next-hour 24-hour notification period for the next of kin.

Larson’s death is currently being investigated by AFOSI.

