Flieger dies in the Antarctic while leaving wife and 2 children

An aircraft from New York died in an operation in Antarctica with its Air National Guard.

On January 11, Staff Sgt.George Girtler IV died naturally at McMurdo Station, the Air Force said in a statement earlier this week.

Stars and Stripes reported for the first time that Girtler had died of pulmonary embolism – a sudden blockage in one of the arteries in the lungs – usually as a result of a blood clot.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

The 37-year-old Girtler joined the Air National Guard in 2010 and was a member of the 109th Airlift Wing. At the time of his death, he was a specialist in aircraft electronics and the environment at McMurdo at the 139th Expedition Airlift Squadron.

“We are deeply sad to have lost one of us on the ice,” said Colonel Christian Sander, the deputy commander of the 109th Airlift Wing, in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Sgt. Gritler’s family and with our loved ones. We mourn together as wings and community.

“The sudden loss of SSgt Girtler has hit the McMurdo community and our partners in the Antarctic program hard,” said Colonel Jamielyn Thompson, deputy commander of the Joint Task Force Support Forces Antarctica. “During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and teammates.”