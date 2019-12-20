Flickr Cash shortage leads to a plea for more paying members

Loading...

Flickr still loses money and needs more people to sign up at the Pro layer to have a chance to survive. That is according to Don MacAskill, CEO of SmugMug, who bought the photo site in 2018.

At that time, Flickr & # 39; lost tens of millions of dollars a year & # 39 ;, MacAskill wrote to Flickr users on Thursday. But he added that although it loses much less money than it was, it needs more people to prepare for Pro membership "if we want to keep the Flickr dream alive."

In the long post of 850 words, the CEO of SmugMug promised that funds from Pro subscriptions go directly to keep Flickr up and running. At this time, the normal price for Flickr Pro starts with the equivalent of $ 4.99 per month if you pay annually, or $ 6.99 per month, although a "small" price increase is expected in early 2020.

As an incentive to sign up for Pro, MacAskill announced a campaign starting on December 26 with photographers 25% off the annual fee, as well as a coupon code for existing Pro members that they can share with friends and family, or other photography enthusiasts.

Pro members get unlimited full quality storage for their images and browsing without ads for themselves and visitors to their page. Advanced statistics about the performance of your Flickr page are also available.

MacAskill tried to compare a Flickr subscription with that of other online outfits at a genuine pitch: “You probably pay services such as Netflix and Spotify at least $ 9 a month. I love services like this and I am a satisfied paying customer, but they do not save your valuable photos and allow you to share them with the most important people in the world. Flickr does that, and a Flickr Pro membership costs less than $ 1 a week. "

The SmugMug boss said that after control over Flickr in 2018, he worked on the site to load his pages & # 39; s 20% faster and to load photos & # 39; s 30% faster. There are also fewer disruptions and new functions are developed and added over time.

SmugMug began its efforts to push people toward the Pro layer in early 2019 when it introduced a limit of 1000 photos for its free layer. This allowed users with more than 1,000 photos on the site to choose to log in to Pro or to automatically reduce their Flickr collection to 1,000 images, with the oldest uploads being deleted first.

The fact that Flickr is still experiencing money problems, MacAskill wrote: "We cannot continue to operate at a loss as we did." Whether his passionate plea for more members bears fruit, remains to be seen, let's hope that Flickr will linger for a while for those who sign up.

