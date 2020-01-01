Fleet Feet offers training for the Sacramento half marathon – The Reporter

Loading...

Nothing says exercise like participating in a half marathon. For those who signed up for the Sacramento Shamrock’n Half Marathon in March or plan to enroll, Fleet Feet Vacaville can help them prepare.

The store will hold an informative night at 7 p.m. On Tuesday he will begin his training program on January 9. The program includes two weekly races with an experienced Road Runners Club of America coach, a detailed training program, yoga exercises and total resistance, and a 15 percent discount on clothing or accessories, excluding electronics at the foot of the fleet until January 14.

The cost of the program is $ 125, and registrations can be made online at fleetfeet.com/s/vacaville/training/half-marathon-groups or at the store at 354 Merchant St. For more information, call 449 -9266 or send an email to Jennifer @ FleetFeetVacaville.com.

Shamrock’n Half Marathon, 5K, 10K and Leprechaun Dash will be held on March 14 and 15 at Sutter Health Park, 400 Ballpark Drive, West Sacramento. For more information and to register, visit shamrocknhalf.com/.