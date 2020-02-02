Flea pays tribute to Andy Gill from ‘One of My Heroes’ Gang of Four

Flea paid tribute to Andy Gill from Gang of Four – the influential guitarist who also produced the debut album from Red Hot Chili Peppers – following news about the death of the post-punk pioneer Saturday.

“Andy Gill, one of my favorite guitarists of all time, has left us. Go listen to the album Gang of Four Entertainment! now. Put that shit out loud and rock the fuck out. Dance. Think, “Flea wrote on Instagram.

“That is a record that has changed my life forever, has had a huge impact on my development as a musician, and has shown me what a rock band could be. There is nothing else nice. It cut a damn hole exactly in the thick LA smog that I wanted to jump through. “

Gill, who produced all the Gang of Four records, was recruited by Red Hot Chili Peppers to produce the 1984 self-titled debut album, although the band was dissatisfied with the end product.

Flea continued: “I’m shocked. Andy was one of my heroes, a man who inspired shit from Hillel (Slovak), Anthony (Kiedis) and I as young people; I was incredibly happy when he agreed to produce our first album. May his beautiful soul be happy with the divine, I love you Andy. “

After the departure of RHCP guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and the return of John Frusciante, Flea revealed that one of the first new projects he and Frusciante worked on together was a song for Gill-curated Gang of Four tribute album.

“After not having been in contact for years, Andy and I had recently spoken and communicated a lot in recent months about a Gang Of Four tribute album he was putting together,” Flea wrote. “I, John Frusciante and the youth choir of the Silverlake Conservatory of Music have just recorded a song for it and sent it to Andy on Monday.”

Gill died Saturday at a London hospital after a shortness of breath. He was 64.