Flatt & Scruggs promote the banjo on live television in 1961: Watch

The birth of the great banjo Earl Scruggs – born 96 years ago January 6, 1924 in the Cleveland County community of Flint Hill, North Carolina – preceded the debut of the Grand Ole Opry by less than two years, but since then, the musician became synonymous with Opry, bluegrass and country music.

At the end of September 1961, Earl Scruggs, Lester Flatt and their group, the Foggy Mountain Boys, performed at Greenville, South Carolina Memorial Auditorium, alongside their colleagues Opry Ray Price, Porter Wagoner, Minnie Pearl, Mother Maybelle Carter, Stringbean, and future Bluegrass Hall of Fame members Don Reno and Red Smiley and the Tennessee Cups. What made this all-star show unique is that during the mid-song, Flatt and Scruggs were broadcast to a national television audience as part of the first episode of an NBC News show called Here & Now. Hosted by seasoned broadcaster Frank McGee, the magazine-style series also featured another pair of big hitters when it premiered: baseball icons (and budding businessmen) Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris, whose exploits record as the New York Yankees were a highlight of the 1961 season.

Meanwhile, country music sets its own records, enjoying a 10-year spike in popularity and “not easily overlooked or forgotten,” as McGee noted in his introduction. Picking up a five-string banjo, he called the instrument “the coolest sound of all.” Perhaps an ironic statement considering that the banjo had been around for centuries, but in the skillful hands of Scruggs, who was widely recognized for introducing the three-finger picking technique unique to the public in 1945 as a new member of the band. Bill Monroe, the result was indeed a new interpretation of a traditional art form. Fifteen years after joining the Blue Grass Boys, Flatt and Scruggs were among the numbers that benefited from the growing popularity of folk music, and they would soon reach millions of people every week when their theme song “Jed Clampett’s Ballad” for the Beverly Hillbillies debuted in 1962.

Referring to the duo of Flatt and Scruggs as the “recognized kings of the bluegrass” (a distinction that would no doubt have upset their former boss, Bill Monroe), McGee tells a filmed segment that captures the musicians on stage at the Grand Ole Opry, from Ryman Auditorium, and also shows the group on the road in their custom Martha White Flour tour bus. This seven-minute network television segment not only shed light on the touring lives of Flatt, Scruggs and the Foggy Mountain Boys, but also offered some context on music and its rich history. And halfway through the group’s recorded performance of their 1960 success “Polka on a Banjo”, the scene goes live to their interpretation of that same song on stage at the Memorial Auditorium in Greenville. After the song ends, Flatt offers his thoughts on what defines bluegrass music, noting “if they don’t use the five string banjo, they’re not bluegrass.”

Meanwhile, Scruggs explains and demonstrates the three-finger selection technique and the use of two additional pegs that he mounted on the horse’s head to allow him to vary the height of the strings while playing. He then leads the group in a catchy instrumental performance before the segment returns to McGee, who notes that the popularity of music has led to “a 300% increase in banjo sales in recent years”.

Flatt and Scruggs ended the decade by going their own way, musically and personally, in February 1969. Scruggs was joined by his sons, Randy and Gary, in the more progressive Earl Scruggs Revue, while Flatt continued on a path more traditional until his death in May 1979. They spent an entire decade without speaking, until Scruggs visited Flatt at a Nashville hospital earlier this year.