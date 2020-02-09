Flashing signs, cheering fans as demes make NH unlucky

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The struggle for dynamism in New Hampshire for at least one night depended on how expressive fans could be on the cheap seats.

Democrats tried to create an aura of unity at a party dinner on Saturday to strengthen the party base and key supporters of each campaign three days before the first nationwide presidential election.

But there was little love between supporters of Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders, the leading delegate winners in Iowas Caucuses. One side stared at the other as their candidates tried to build on the momentum they were given by the still mixed results.

Buttigieg, the first to speak before thousands of Democrats, encountered loud chants of “Wall Street Pete” and “Medicare for All” by Sanders’ supporters, who presented themselves with flashing pink “Bernie” signs. Buttigieg’s supporters, in yellow T-shirts and armed with noisemakers, sang “Boot Edge Edge” and waved blue and yellow signs when Sanders declared victory in Iowa, referring to the referendum.

The Associated Press did not name a competition winner, but Buttigieg and Sanders led, and both have gained strength in the past few days.

Blinking signs, noisemakers, and color-coordinated outfits filled the hockey arena where the event took place, and the campaigns by Elizabeth Warren and Buttigieg were the most popular. Sanders’ contingent was smaller, but made its presence known early on by singing repeatedly about Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the state’s elected official, as she spoke.

Aside from their barbs at Buttigieg, Sanders’ followers were silent and applauded during most of the statements by other candidates. Amy Klobuchar even played along as she turned to the Sanders section and said, “Hello Bernie!”

When Sanders entered the stage, he directly confirmed his followers. “I see more excitement here than there,” he said, pointing his followers at Warrens.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden had a tiny contingent that was supported on both sides by Warren followers. A campaign spokeswoman said the campaign had made a strategic decision to keep its followers from knocking on doors instead of attending dinner.

Tickets to the event started at $ 20. The level of support for each candidate showed either how much a campaign was ready to attract their supporters or how much basic energy was available. Many people in the audience came from abroad.

Klobuchar’s followers wore bright green T-shirts and held glowing giant letters with the words “Win Big” in their hands, a sign that they had won with strength in their home state of Minnesota. Klobuchar greeted the crowd with greetings when she repeated her final argument from Friday night’s debate that she understood and would fight for all voters.

Similarly, Warren cheered on her followers, though she largely stuck to her blunt speech.

The campaigns by Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard, Michael Bennet and Tom Steyer had far smaller quotas.

After Sanders spoke, many people from the great campaigns left the arena before the former Massachusetts governor, Deval Patrick, spoke up. His election campaign, although it was considered lengthy, was well received by supporters in bright blue hats, and the remaining crowd applauded enthusiastically.

When Bennet finally stepped onto the stage, he quipped, “Thank you for hanging out.”

