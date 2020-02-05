Flashback: Oscars Red Carpet Hits & Misses ranked

The Oscars are never the most anticipated award ceremony of the season every year! It is one of the most glamorous red carpets and stars that are dressed to perfection. Over the years we have certainly seen our fair share of memorable Oscars’ red carpet moments, but it remains to be seen whether they were hits or misses. Follow along as we complete and rank all Oscars red carpet hits and misses of recent years.

72. Hit: Regina King – 2019

From all looks to the 2019 Academy Awards, our favorite had to be this white pleated dress that was worn by Regina King. The look was stylish and elegant, but still a bit sultry with the thigh-high slit. Her appearance proved that simplicity is sometimes the key when it comes to the red carpet.

71. Miss: Emily Blunt – 2018

Emily Blunt clearly missed the target with this powder blue number she wore on the Oscars red carpet 2018. The chiffon dress had an aged look with a high neckline and details on the cap sleeve. This look seemed to be getting older for Blunt and seemed a little stifling.

70. Hit: Brie Larson – 2016

Brie Larson is astonished at the 2016 Academy Awards, where she got off in a cobalt blue dress with delicate ruffles along the front. This deep jewel tone looked perfect with the skin tone of Larson and the beaded strap brought a touch of glitter to her red carpet ensemble.

68. Miss: Gemma Chan – 2019

Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan has proven that she has a strong sense of style based on her earlier red carpet looks, so we were disappointed with this oversized pink song she chose during the 2019 Oscars. The color looked fantastic on her skin color, but this dress just didn’t do anything for her figure and felt like it was drowning.

67. Hit: Cameron Diaz – 2010

Cameron Diaz looked like a total bomb at the Academy Awards 2010, where she got off in this jewelry-inlaid gold dress by Oscar De La Renta. The look fit her like a glove and was the embodiment of red carpet glitter and glamor.

66. Miss: Kacey Musgraves – 2019

We were totally shocked by this baby pink look that Kacey Musgraves wore during the Oscars of 2019. It was the definition of foofy and many fans even voted with a loofah compared to her appearance! As much as we love and support Kacey Musgraves, this dress just wasn’t the flattering.

65. Hit: Anna Kendrick – 2010

Anna Kendrick looked absolutely gorgeous at the Academy Awards 2010, where she opted for a light pink dress by Ellie Saab. The look had subtle pleats in different directions and a sultry off-shoulder neckline. We especially love the floral decorations on the bodice and the pop of lace on the crack.

64. Miss: Charlize Theron – 2019

We have high expectations of Charlize Theron when she hits the red carpet, but unfortunately we were not happy with her choice for the dress for the Oscars of 2019. The look did not feel well matched to her body, especially with the cuffs.

63. Hit: Rachel Weisz – 2007

When Rachel Weisz stepped out of the Academy Awards in 2007, she immediately turned her eyes to her. The star wore a slinky slip dress in a beautiful shade of metallic silver. It was sultry, but completely red carpet glamorous, which is why it has lingered in our memory as one of the most memorable Oscars looks.

62. Miss: Emma Stone – 2019

We were absolutely disappointed with the look of Emma Stone for the 2019 Oscars. The look was designed by Louis Vuitton and had a bizarre checkered chocolate and golden print. Many compared her gaze to a waffle, which we can see completely!

61. Hit: Natalie Portman – 2011

Nobody has mastered the style of pregnancy as well as Natalie Portman. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous during the 2011 Academy Awards, where she got off with this off-the-shoulder violet song from Rodarte. The look flattered her budding baby bump and was the perfect rich jewel to complement her golden complexion.

60. Miss: Anne Hathaway – 2007

Nobody could forget the dress that Anne Hathaway wore during the 2007 Oscars! The shape and style of this dress itself is not too bad, but the oversized bow detail along the chest has certainly received a lot of repercussions from fashion critics. Her appearance would have been much slimmer and stylish without this distracting detail.

59. Hit: Angelina Jolie – 2012

The leg slot of Angelina Jolie took over the 2012 Oscars red carpet when she stepped out in this chic black look from Versace. The velvet dress was glamorous, sultry and an iconic Oscars fashion moment that nobody could forget.

58. Miss: Emma Stone – 2018

Of all the looks of the 2018 Oscars, we were by far the most let down by Emma Stone’s outfit. Stone made a huge impression on the Oscar red carpet 2017 with her golden columnar dress, so we had great expectations for her look the following year. The red and pink blazer combination she chose seemed fairly casual and the colors clashed, which was disappointing. Too much silk was happening at the same time and we wish she had mixed up the textures.

57. Hit: Naomi Watts – 2013

Naomi Watts got out at the Oscars of 2013 in this gunmetal silver dress that fitted her like a glove. We absolutely love the geometric cut-out of this look around the neckline, which makes it really stand out as a memorable Oscars fashion moment.

56. Miss: Jennifer Hudson – 2007

Jennifer Hudson got out at the 2007 Oscars in a chocolate brown dress with pockets that ended up at the top of almost every worst-dressed frame. To make matters worse, she wore the look with a strangely sculpted bolero jacket that bumped and felt over the top.

55. Hit: Cate Blanchett – 2016

Cate Blanchett looked absolutely angelic on the 2016 red carpet from Oscars when she got off in this flower-decorated Armani Private dress. We absolutely love the unique sea foam green hue of this dress and how much a statement all embellishment made.

54. Miss: Lady Gaga – 2015

Lady Gaga has made a name for herself over the years for her bold and eccentric sense of style, but her look for the 2015 Oscars left us completely confused. The dress itself was not too bad and was actually very beautiful with the sculpted shoulders and glittering texture, but the red, rubber glove-like accessory that she wore on her hands completely distracted her from the dress.

53. Hit: Emma Stone – 2017

One of Emma Stone’s most memorable fashion moments is when she attended the Oscars of 2017 with this Givenchy haute couture dress. The dress was decorated with gold-colored Swarovski crystal embroidery on the bodice and an ombre crystal border on the skirt.

52. Miss: Jennifer Connelly – 2002

We must admit that we were not the biggest fans of the taupe layered dress that Jennifer Connelly wore at the Academy Awards 2002. The look felt shabby, especially with the ragged rows that ran down the skirt. To make matters worse, Connelly covered her look with an extra long yellow scarf that, unfortunately, distracted the look even further.

51. Hit: Alicia Vikander – 2013

Alicia Vikander was absolutely astonished at the Oscars of 2013, where she got out in this delicate lace dress in a flattering shade of teal blue. The beaded dress from Ellie Saab flaunted perfectly with her graceful, petite frame, but was still a bit sultry with the mesh panels.

50. Miss: Faith Hill – 2002

Faith Hill attended the Oscars of 2002 in a rainbow dress that will forever be remembered as one of the most disappointing Oscars looks. From the heavy beads to the pastel colors, this look felt absolutely overwhelming, and ultimately exaggerated.

49. Hit: Gwyneth Paltrow – 2012

Gwyneth Paltrow was a vision in white during the Oscars of 2012, where she came out in this fresh and refined dress by Tom Ford. The cape to the floor was the epitome of Hollywood glamor and is definitely an Oscars look that we will never forget.

48. Miss: Bjork – 2001

How could we forget Bjork’s infamous swan dress from the Oscars of 2001? The Icelandic singer wore a feathered frock of Marjan Pejoski without shame and this eccentric creation has unmistakably put her on many poorly dressed lists over the years. We have seen tasteful feathers on dresses in the history of the red carpet, but never before have we seen a fully-fledged bird that was worn like a dress.

47. Hit: Anne Hathaway – 2009

Anne Hathaway is surprised by the Oscars red carpet from 2009, where she got off in this tight-fitting metal dress by Giorgio Armani Prive. The smelly song fit her like a glove and brought the glamor of the red carpet with its subtle shimmering texture. This look from Anne Hathaway is definitely a moment for the red carpet that we will never forget!

46. ​​Miss: Juliette Binoche – 1997

Juliette Binoche got out at the 1997 Oscar awards in a velvet dress from head to toe that no one could forget. Unfortunately the dress felt quite heavy with the dark velvet texture and was a bit too vampire-like for our taste.

45. Hit: Nicole Kidman – 2018

Nicole Kidman nailed her 2018 Oscars look when she stepped out with this royal blue song designed by Armani Prive. The look had a deep neckline and an exaggerated bow detail along the hip. Kidman is by no means shy of taking a fashion risk or two that we love, and this specific sophisticated look was unquestionably a risk that was well rewarded!

44. Miss: Charlize Theron – 2006

Charlize Theron got out at the 2006 Oscars in a dress designed by Galliano for Dior. Her appearance was unfortunately a bit too greasy for our taste, especially with the oversized bow detail on the shoulder that completely distracted.

43. Hit: Sandra Bullock – 2018

Sandra Bullock looked striking on the red carpet of 2018 while wearing this sparkling Louis Vuitton dress! The custom-made black and silver garment had a flattering halter line and a corrugated detail that runs from the hip. The fascinating song was the perfect balance between elegance and sharpness.

42. Miss: Kate Winslet – 2016

Kate Winslet got out at the 2016 Oscars in a Ralph Lauren dress that had one big problem – the texture! The dress was almost latex-like on camera with the glossy finish, which was really pretty sticky.

41. Hit: Eiza Gonzalez – 2018

Eiza Gonzalez unmistakably made the lead on the 2018 Oscars red carpet, where she wore this striking canary-yellow number! The look had glamorous cutouts along the sides that showed an appropriate amount of skin without looking sticky. We love that she has covered this look with an unconventional red lip for something different and for added drama.

40. Miss: Dakota Johnson – 2017

Dakota Johnson’s Oscars dress for 2017 certainly earned a lot of buzz after the event, but unfortunately not in a positive way. The star hid her fantastic figure between layers of silk and the entire dress seemed outdated and almost as if it belonged in the Victorian era with its ruffled collar, swollen shoulders and long sleeves. The Gucci dress was too modest, a strange yellowed shade of champagne and had a bizarre ruffle detail in her waist that was not flattering.

39. Hit: Jennifer Garner – 2018

Jennifer Garner stole the show during the 2018 Oscars when she stepped out with this striking Atelier Versace number. The brunette beauty rocked a striking cobalt blue dress with an asymmetrical neckline and a dramatic cape that elegantly followed her while walking. This choice of color and cut could not have been more perfect!

38. Miss: Salma Hayek – 2018

Of all the looks of the 2018 Oscars, we were most confused by the sequin gown by Salma Hayek. The obscure look felt rather sticky and youthful, which was disappointing to see on the always elegant Hayek. There were purple, glitter, diamonds and layers that just came together to look rather chaotic and doubtful.

37. Hit: Grace Kelly – 1955

Grace Kelly is one of the most elegant icons in Hollywood, but especially her appearance from the 1955 Oscars was remarkable. The light blue dress designed by Edith Head had an elegant double strap and a luxurious silk texture that perfectly embraced her body. Kelly suited the stylish woman she is and wore a pair of slender white gloves as accessories and delicate pearl earrings. She dropped her hair into a updo that was covered with romantic rose buds everywhere.

36. Miss: Jodie Foster – 1989

Jodie Foster is absolutely dressed to stand out at the Academy Awards in 1989! Although we appreciate the risk, we do not know for sure whether the result was one of her better looks for the show show. The sky-blue dress certainly embraced her curves in the right places, but the oversized fringes draping from her hips seemed rather sticky than glamor. It overwhelmed her frame and seemed to distract from her beauty instead of supplementing it.

35. Hit: Audrey Hepburn – 1964

Audrey Hepburn is another Hollywood icon that looked absolutely striking when she stepped on the red carpet! The floral look of Hepburn from the 1964 Academy Awards was definitely one of her most memorable. The Givenchy number was the embodiment of the old Hollywood glamor with its A-line shape and couture details. The dress flattered her small figure and the belt details around her waist emphasized her slim shape even more.

34. Miss: Sophia Loren – 2009

Sophia Loren is a Hollywood legend, but unfortunately the dress she was wearing to the 2009 Oscars missed the target. The frothy golden number contained oversized ruffles and ruffles in all the wrong places, along with strange glittering straps and transparent mesh sleeves.

33. Hit: Julia Roberts – 2001

The Valentino song from Julia Roberts from 2001 was one of her most breathtaking looks to date! The vintage dress had an elegant halter neck and a slender, form-fitting shape that definitely stole the show. The vintage song was appropriate and sophisticated but still romantic, especially with the glamorous train that cascaded behind her as she walked. The smooth updo has certainly softened the whole look and added a touch of old Hollywood glamor.

32. Mrs: Hilary Swank – 2003

Hilary Swank has had a few murderous red carpet moments, but unfortunately this frothy pink dress was not one of them. The look was absolutely elegant and whimsical, but many fashion critics compared it as a dress that would be more suitable for a prom or a sweet 16-year birthday party than the Academy Awards. We appreciate the dramatic effect of the sweeping skirt, but the tulle and ombre pink effect certainly seemed a bit too youthful.

31. Hit: Jennifer Lopez – 2003

Jennifer Lopez got out in 2003 with a mint green Valentino number that was the perfect color selection to flatter her bronzed complexion. The dress had a beautiful neckline with one shoulder and a soft, sparkling decoration along the edges. The look was definitely one of Lopez’s best of all time and although it was relatively clean and simple, it certainly made a lasting impression for the coming years after the event.

30. Miss: Jennifer Lopez – 2010

Jennifer Lopez is usually a red carpet all-star, and that is why we were all the disappointed when she stepped out in 2010 with this dramatic Armani Private number. We are used to the seductive and slender red carpet coats of J.Lo, and this wavy, false figure seemed to drown her hourglass figure. With a body as enviable as Jennifer Lopez, it’s a shame she decided to wear a dress with such an exaggerated layering and ruffles.

29. Hit: Hilary Swank – 2005

Guy Laroche marine issue of Hilary Swank from the 2005 Oscars made one of the greatest fashion statements in the history of the red carpet! At the time, a completely backless look like this was revolutionary, but it continued to inspire generations of designers for the coming years. The astonishing sapphire number proves that no embellishment or glitter is needed to make a fashion statement and that the cut of the dress often has the greatest impact.

28. Miss: Diane Keaton – 2004

Diane Keaton has always had an out-of-the-box sense of fashion, but this specific look from the Oscar’s red carpet from 2004 was definitely one of her most bizarre. The tuxedo look consisted of a long openwork jacket that she combined with a striped cardigan, trousers and a tie with dots. For accessories Keaton opted for a top hat, leather gloves and oddly tinted glasses. We like a strong tuxedo look on the red carpet, but unfortunately Keaton seemed messy and distracting.

27. Hit: Reese Witherspoon – 2006

Reese Witherspoon looked absolutely dreamy on the red carpet from 2006 when she stepped out with a vintage Dior number from 1955. Rumor has it that Reese has discovered the hidden gem hidden away in a vintage Paris boutique! She initially had trouble persuading the store owner to give up, because she thought it once belonged to royalties. It is clear that Reese eventually won and the result was an absolutely enchanting red carpet fashion moment.

26. Miss: Tilda Swinton – 2008

Tilda Swinton is one of the most influential style icons in Hollywood, but unfortunately her 2003 look for the Academy Awards was not one of her best. The Lanvin dress had a high-gloss velvet texture that looked cheap rather than luxurious and sleek. The dress seemed to cling to all the wrong places of her body and the asymmetrical long shoulder with long sleeves seemed to drown her slender body instead of flattering.

25. Hit: Sandra Bullock – 2010

Sandra Bullock was absolutely blinded in 2010 when she wore the red carpet of the Oscars with this beautiful champagne number. The Marchesa garment had a translucent bodice that had been strategically embellished and beaded. The dress blossomed into a full glitter skirt that embraced her figure and gracefully followed her as she walked. Bullock is hardly anyone to choose for a sparkle on the red carpet, making this look all the more striking and striking.

24. Miss: Uma Thurman – 2004

The appearance of Uma Thurman in 2004 was definitely one of the most doubtful in the history of the red carpet. The theatrical, costume-like look seemed more like a film than a respectable dress worn at an event that honors film. The look consisted of lace, a blue sash and heavy metal details that did not go well together.

23. Hit: Mila Kunis – 2011

The Academy Awards 2011 of Mila Kunis have certainly generated a lot of buzz! The striking lavender number is designed by Ellie Saab and has a chiffon texture, layered lace details and a flattering ribbon that is tied around the waist. We absolutely love the whimsical, romantic feel of this feminine dress and the soft purple color stood out against the dark features and hair of Mila.

22. Miss: Celine Dion – 1999

The appearance of Celine Dion from 1999 was definitely one of the most confusing of all time! Dion is known for her risky fashion looks, and they are often rewarded, but unfortunately this was not the case with this silk outfit. She broke fashion barriers by reversing her fresh tuxedo and combining it with an oversized top hat. We love Celine’s tendency to step out of the box with her fashion, but this look was a bit too bizarre to be praised.

21. Hit: Lupita Nyong’o – 2014

Lupita Nyong’o was a newcomer to the red carpet when she stepped out of the Oscars in 2014! She clearly knew how to impress and chose a powder-blue Prada dress that looked absolutely breathtaking. At the time, Nyong’o shared that she had specifically chosen the color because it reminded her of her home, Nairobi. The pleated dress had an elegant drop-style neckline and a full skirt that was completely glamorous, especially when covered with the sparkling diamond headband.

20. Madam: Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker is known for her bold and beautiful red carpet looks. The actress wore a champagne-colored dress from the runway of Chanel Couture Spring 2010 to the 82nd annual Academy Awards and although the dress is unique, it does not flatter the slender figure of the Sexy and the City star and seems to drown her.

19. Hit: Taraji P. Henson – 2017

Taraji P. Henson turned heads when she stepped on the red carpet of the Academy Awards 2017 and wore this luxurious velvet number. Alberta Ferretti’s design was characterized by an elegant off-shoulder neckline, on which she wore a thick diamond necklace for extra glamor. The cut of the dress was relatively simple, but the combination of the rich velvet with the thick diamonds was a representation of Hollywood glitter at its best.

18. Madam: Jennifer Garner

The plum color on this corrugated Gucci dress flatters on Jennifer Garner and, if you don’t consider the back of the dress, the front itself is beautiful. The only problem is the mass of plum-like ruffles that run down the back. The details at the back were distracting and we would have preferred it if she had opted for something simple with less embellishment.

17. Hit: Gwyneth Paltrow – 1999

At the Academy Awards 1999, Gwyneth Paltrow appeared with a pink taf Ralph Lauren dress, with a V-shaped neckline and a voluminous skirt. Although some people criticized the dress because it was not properly matched, it is generally remembered as one of the largest dresses ever worn on the red carpet of the Oscars and Paltrow was credited with bringing back pink in style.

16. Mrs. Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway chose to wear a light pink Prada dress for the 85th annual Academy Awards after finding out that Amanda Seyfried would wear something remarkable similar to the Valentino dress she had originally chosen. Unfortunately, the color and fit of the dress were anything but flattering and the dress itself was pretty underwhelming and boring. We understand the controversy and the inconvenience of the last-minute switch, but Hathaway has certainly not met our fashion expectations with this look.

15. Hit: Priyanka Chopra – 2017

Nobody could forget Priyanka Chopra’s statement from the red carpet of 2017! The fresh dress in column style is designed by Ralph & Russo and has a geometric pattern and a sharp square neckline everywhere. The look was a bit avant-garde but still flattering and completely elegant. She covered the look with glittering diamonds and brushed her straight hair behind her ears.

14. Madam: Halle Berry

Halle Berry wore a deep metal Versace dress for the 85th Annual Academy Awards and although some claim the dress looks sexy, we think it looks a little too crowded and doesn’t flatter her great curves. It seemed easy to merge with the rest of the dark metal dresses on the red carpet and has not occurred to us as particularly memorable.

13. Hit: Halle Berry – 2002

On the other hand, Berry was wearing an Elie Saab dress for the Academy Awards 2002, which was definitely one of her most memorable looks ever. The top of the dress was made of mesh with strategic embroidery on the chest with a maroon satin skirt. It is considered one of the greatest Oscar dresses ever because it was edgy and revealing, but at the same time left much to the imagination.

12. Madam: Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron arrived at the 82nd annual Academy Awards in the pink version of Lindsay Ellingson’s Couture dress, Dior Spring 2010. The details on the bust were a bit too theatrical and the satin texture seemed to wrinkle, which didn’t feel the lofty.

11. Hit: Michelle Williams – 2006

Michelle Williams did not win the Oscar for best supporting actress in this saffron yellow Vera Wang dress, but she did receive rave reviews for her bold fashion choice. While the color was initially panned, it became one of the most popular shades in Hollywood. The style of the dress combined with Williams’s bright red lips and wispy hair made her look like she was from an old Hollywood movie.

10. Madam: Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is one of the most attractive women in Hollywood; The black Versace dress with long sleeves that she wore at the 72nd annual Academy Awards did not do her justice. The dress, combined with the heavy makeup and jet black hair felt a bit heavy on the beautiful actress. We would have preferred something a little more erratic and lighter to celebrate her victory instead of this dark, boring look.

9. Hit: Nicole Kidman – 2007

Nicole Kidman has attended so many Academy Award ceremonies over the years and she almost always ends up on the best dressed lists; however, there is in particular one dress that is by far the most memorable. In 2007 she wore a striking red Balenciaga dress with a dramatic bow in the neck. Although she initially had a lot of flack for wearing a bow larger than her head, they all agreed that the dress was beautiful.

8. Miss: Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson is the kind of actress who usually lights up the carpet with her Californian girl style and her youthful exuberance. Unfortunately, the Stella McCartney dress she wore at the 73rd Annual Academy Awards, combined with a not-so-sophisticated curly updo, seemed to age the young actress and wasn’t the flattering one.

7. Hit: Penelope Cruz – 2007



Penelope Cruz wore a beautiful dusty pink feathered Versace number for the 2007 Academy Awards. The strapless dress flawlessly flattered her hourglass figure with his matching bodice and long feathered train. Given the couture details on the dress, we are not surprised at all that it is considered one of the most beautiful and iconic Oscar dresses of all time.

6. Mrs: Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel has one of the prettiest faces in Hollywood with a perfect figure to boot, so her decision to wear this ill-fitting cream-colored Prada dress with oversized draping was not the most well received. In recent years, Biel has proven to be one of the best-dressed women looking at the red carpet, but that does not mean that her past did not come with a few misses, such as this silky number!

5. Hit: Jessica Chastain – 2012

On the red carpet, Jessica Chastain’s fashion was a hit or miss, but at the Oscars of 2012 she hit the ball with this daring Alexander McQueen song. She looked absolutely regal in the black strapless dress, with a silk organza corset and embroidery with golden beads. This was definitely one of the more memorable of her dresses and it had just the right amount of embellishment to be glamorous yet tasteful.

4. Mrs: Gwyneth Paltrow

Style queen, Gwyneth Paltrow, wore this goth Alexander McQueen dress to the 74th annual Academy Awards and, looking back, she sees some major issues with the dress! “There were a few problems; I still love the dress itself, but I should have been wearing a bra and I should have had simple beach-like hair and less makeup. It would have worked the way I wanted it – a little punk at the Oscars, “she said.

3. Hit: Amy Adams – 2013

Amy Adams looked angelically at the Academy Awards 2013 in this silver strapless Oscar de la Renta dress. The look had a feathered tulle skirt and a flattering sweetheart bodice that rustled across the front. This dress was absolutely memorable because it was refined and sharp and yet made a statement.

2. Madam: Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock can be hit or missed on the red carpet, but this black and white Marchesa dress from the 84th annual Academy Awards was disappointing. The actress has a great figure and with the lack of customization you can’t see her great curves at all. The top looks too big and the bottom looks like it belongs to another dress. Bullock has had a handful of awesome red carpet moments, but unfortunately this look was certainly not one of them.

1. Hit: Jennifer Lawrence – 2013

The light pink Christian Dior Couture dress by Jennifer Lawrence that she wore at the Oscars of 2013 was definitely the most dramatic clothing choice during the event. Met zijn strapless silhouet en ultra-omvangrijke rok zag ze eruit alsof ze rechtstreeks uit een Disney-film kwam waar ze de prinses speelde. Het is geen wonder dat haar outfit zo memorabel was – ze werd gestyled door niemand minder dan styliste Rachel Zoe!

