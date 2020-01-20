Flashback Fights: Diaz vs Lawler

January 30, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Nick Diaz on the road in for his middleweight fight against Anderson Silva (not shown) in the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

With today February 9, or 2/09 if you want, it is only fitting that the #FlashbackFight of the week to a then 20-year-old Nick Diaz AKA Mr. 209 (his area code Stockton’s area code) goes versus a young “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler. The world got a preview of what would come for many years from these two rising stars in the welterweight division on the undercard of the event with Chuck Liddell as headline against Tito Ortiz.

First, Nick Diaz is one of my favorite fighters ever. His relentless pace, his ability to stand or stand on the ground, and rough on the edges persona have also fascinated millions based on the cult-like imitation of the Diaz brothers. Nick and his younger brother Nate have been called the ‘bad boys of MMA’ for years and his antics in the Lawler fight have certainly promoted this idea.

Diaz entered Lawler’s head from the moment he walked into the octagon. He walked like a caged lion and then shot him straight to start the fight. Diaz harassed Lawler from the start of the match and it was very clear Diaz’s antics had harassed Lawler. Below is a video taken from Joe Rogan’s podcast where he gives his analysis of the cage.

Lawler was a tough favorite, especially with the stand-up game, but Diaz wanted to prove that he could box with the best of the best. Because their career has thrived from that moment on, Diaz is one of the most respected boxers in MMA on top of a black belt in Gracie Jiu Jitsu.

In the first round, both hunters fed each other a heavy portion of knuckle sandwiches, with the underdog Diaz winning the round. Halfway through the round, referee Steve Mazzagatti can hear Diaz tell him to stop the nonsense, but based on the high hands, the facial expressions and especially the “Stockton Slap”, Diaz had nothing of Mazzagatti.

Although Lawler landed a few bombs and hurt Diaz a few times, he got drugs in deep water because of the pace that Diaz imposed on him with his heavy volume of striking game. Diaz and Lawler exchanged toe-to-toe in the middle of the octagon in the second round. Lawler left himself open and Diaz used a large right-hand corner, causing Lawler to crash onto the canvas.

Although Lawler had already established himself as a legitimate fighter in the welterweight division, this was one of the early fights that put Diaz in the spotlight.

-Jordan Kurtz is one of the founders of Comments From The Peanut Gallery and can be followed on Instagram at @CommentsFromThePeanutGallery