Flashback: BAFTA Red carpet hits & misses from past years

The annual BAFTAs bring together some of the world’s most elite celebrities for a glamorous party evening. The BAFTA Awards are the only red carpet of the year where members of the royal family appear and Kate and William always look fantastic. Follow along as we take a look in the memory at all the red carpet hits and misses from BAFTA years ago.

Do you want to deliver exclusive famous fashion content directly to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletter and receive all the latest fashion news about celebrities, photos of the red carpet, face-offs and much more!

50. Miss: Zawe Ashton – 2019

Zawe Ashton had an unfortunate fashion miss during the 2019 BAFTA Awards, where she put on a fuschia dress that didn’t honor her beauty. The dress had no shape and seemed to overwhelm her figure rather than flatter it.

2

49. Hit: Kate Middleton – 2018

Kate Middleton rarely attends events of famous red carpet, but where we can normally expect her are the BAFTAs. Every year she dresses to perfection and 2018 was no exception. We absolutely love this emerald-colored off-the-shoulder dress with a black sash that she wore and how she accessorized with the coordination of emerald green jewelry.

3

48. Miss: Rachel Weisz – 2019

We must admit that we were not fond of the dress that Rachel Weisz wore during the 2019 BAFTA Awards. A common fashion faux on the 2019 BAFTAs were large ruffles that overpowered the dress, and unfortunately this was the case with this look that Weisz wore. Because of all the rows and ruffles, this look felt more like a suit than a red carpet.

4

47. Hit: Jessica Chastain – 2012

Jessica Chastain was absolutely blinded by the BAFTAs of 2012, where she stepped to the floor with a metal floor coat. The combination of the silver color with pleats created a seriously sparkling red carpet moment. We also love the criss-cross details along the body.

5

46. ​​Miss: Viola Davis – 2019

As much as we love Viola Davis as an actress, we have to admit that we were a little disappointed with her ensemble for the 2019 BAFTAs. The black dress was unmistakably slim, but the oversized white bow detail along the chest seemed to detract from the dress.

6

45. Hit: Carey Mulligan – 2010

Carey Mulligan wore a dramatic navy dress for the BAFTA Awards 2010 with a light off-the-shoulder neckline and a striking floral print. What has made this look truly unique and memorable is the layering of a shorter skirt that glides under a long skirt.

7

44. Miss: Lily Collins – 2019

Lily Collins had a fashion miss at the 2019 BAFTA Awards, where she got off in a deep blue dress in combination with a matching jacket. We were quite disappointed in this look because the jacket hid all the details of the dress. We would much rather have this look skipped over the jacket to show the details of the skirt.

8

43. Hit: Freida Pinto – 2009

Freida Pinto stole the show during the BAFTA Awards 2009, where she wore a dreamy pink ruffled dress by Oscar De La Renta. We love that this number was delicate, but also very detailed with all layers, pleats and layers of the skirt.

9

42. Miss: Rachel Brosnahan – 2019

Rachel Brosnahan almost had a winning red carpet look for the 2019 BAFTA Awards, except for one detail that detracted from her look – the oversized bow on the front! It felt unnecessary and moved away from the beautiful emerald green satin dress, so we were quite disappointed by this look.

10

41. Hit: Nicole Kidman – 2003

Nicole Kidman’s tall, stately figure can do almost anything! We especially love her 2003 BAFTA look, which was a body-skimming slip dress in a slender off-white color. The dress fitted her like a glove and channeled all the old Hollywood vibes.

11

40. Miss: Margot Robbie – 2019

We had high expectations of Margot Robbie’s view of the 2019 BAFTAs, but we must admit that we were not the biggest fans. The ruffles on this dress looked like wings and just felt like too much, especially in combination with all the glitter of the bodice.

12

39. Hit: Emma Stone – 2017

Emma Stone wore a totally unique Chanel look that we loved for the BAFTA Awards 2017. The ensemble contained intricate silver beads and was layered with matching pants that were unexpected and really made a statement.

13

38. Miss: Zawe Ashton – 2013

The English actress Zawe Ashton got out at the BAFTA Awards 2013 in a dramatic black dress that nobody could forget. Unfortunately we are not sure if this was for the right reasons! The dress had a strange decoration, especially around the hemline, which really detracted from the overall look.

14

37. Hit: Marion Cotillard – 2013

Nobody could forget this sunny yellow look that Marion Cotillard wore on the BAFTA red carpet 2013. The dress had a flattering style in column style, but had a dramatic wavy detail on the hip that really brought the glamor of the red carpet.

15

36. Miss: Jennifer Lawrence – 2013

As much as we love Jennifer Lawrence, the 2013 BAFTAs was not her best fashion moment for an important reason: she left her coat on! Under her blazer was a beautiful Christian Dior Couture dress, but she covered it with a jacket, which was a huge fashion faux pas and disappointment.

16

35. Hit: Michelle Williams – 2012

Michelle Williams looked as elegant as ever at the BAFTA Awards 2012, where she put on a strapless monochrome dress. The slender ivory and black number had a simple waist with a floral accent, but she blinded the look with a silver choker and a bright red on her lips.

17

34. Miss: Romola Garai – 2010

There are certain celebrity events that require a long dress, and we believe the BAFTAs are certainly one of them. It seems that Ramola Garai missed the memo with the short cocktail dress she wore for the BAFTA Awards 2010. We would much rather have seen her in something more sophisticated and elegant for the formal occasion.

18

33. Hit: Kate Mara – 2018

Kate Mara got out at the 2018 BAFTAs in a black number with gold beads everywhere. The strapless dress was absolutely flattering and we love how the pattern on the smallest part of her waist shifts to emphasize her petite frame.

19

32. Miss: Eva Green – 2007

In 2007 Eva Green won the Rising Star prize at the BAFTA Awards. Although she received well-deserved praise for her talent, she was certainly not in the fashion department. The star chose a red dress with a high neck and heavy decorations on the sleeves and neck. She also rocked excessively dark eye makeup and a messy updo that, unfortunately, made matters worse.

20

31. Hit: Kate Middleton – 2011

One of Kate Middleton’s first appearances at the BAFTA Awards was in 2011 when she stepped off this floor-sweeping lavender dress. The Alexander McQueen song perfectly complimented her sun-drenched skin and glossy brunette locks.

21

30. Madam: Kelly Reilly – 2006



Actress Kelly Reilly got out at the BAFTA Awards 2006 in a purple skirt and a top combination that, admittedly, we were not the biggest fans of. The look just seemed incoherent and did not flow well with the hard contrast of the black sultry bodice and the feminine, floral skirt.

22

29. Hit: Audrey Hepburn – 1955

Audrey Hepburn is one of the world’s most iconic style icons, so it’s no surprise that she ended up on this list! Her white tulle dress from 1955 had a strapless bodice that flaunted her small waist and petite figure and flourished in a voluminous skirt. To add her classically elegant style, Hepburn put on a pair of fresh white gloves as her accessory.

23

28. Miss: Helena Bonham Carter – 2018

The silk ruffle dress by Helena Bonham Carter for the BAFTA Awards 2018 was not entirely horrible, but her hair and bag were certainly quite questionable. We love the draping and luxurious silk texture of her dress, but her unmanageable updo made her outfit look messy and confusing. To make matters worse, her handbag stood out for the wrong reasons and the embroidered ‘Queen’ logo made everything a little youthful and sticky.

24

27. Hit: Alicia Silverstone – 2004

Alicia Silverstone picked up the BAFTA red carpet from 2004 in a tight red number that certainly attracted attention. The scarlet garment perfectly embraced her curves and the luxurious silk texture was very flattering. We love that Silverstone chose to wear this look with an invisible style shoe that made her legs look extra long when they peeked out of the thigh-high slit.

25

26. Miss: Allison Janney – 2018

Allison Janney rocked quite a few hit-red carpet looks during the 2018 show-show season, so we were all too disappointed that her BAFTA look was certainly not one of them. The clumsy silver details along the body were completely bizarre and made her look like something that belonged in a museum instead of the red carpet.

26

25. Hit: Penelope Cruz – 2007

Penelope Cruz is such a natural beauty that she looks breathtaking even in the simplest dress, but this specific embroidered number that she wore with the BAFTAs in 2007, definitely stood out as one of the most memorable. Sometimes embroidery can come across as unkind and sticky on the red carpet, but Cruz’s number had the perfect touch of embroidery to be feminine and unique. We love the contrast of the dark navy with white and its metal smokey eye that flawlessly goes hand in hand with the look.

27

24. Miss: Emily Blunt – 2017

Emily Blunt is pretty unpredictable when it comes to her red carpet style and that was certainly the case with her BAFTA 2017 dress. The number of Alexander McQueen was chaotic with all the heavy colorful embroidery combined with the black ruffled skirt. We would have preferred Blunt to wear something whimsical and light.

28

23. Hit: Emily Blunt – 2008

Emily Blunt appeared at the BAFTA Awards 2008 in head to toe brilliance and we were absolutely under the floor! The mint color is one that does not often make it to the red carpet, but we think the color is striking on Blunt and flawlessly compliments her light eyes. The one-shoulder number was ultra-sleek and the elegant updo she wore was definitely a nice touch to let the glittering details of the dress steal the show.

29

22. Miss: Keira Knightley – 2015

Keira Knightley is an absolute beauty, but her appearance at the BAFTA Awards 2015 was by no means one of her best. The petite actress rocked a dress made from head to toe feathers and also had a subtle floral print and a color block design. We can definitely support a well-feathered dress, but this one looked uncomfortable on the star because it touched her at an odd length by the ankle and seemed distracting because so much happened at the same time.

30

21. Hit: Keira Knightley – 2008

Keira Knightley looked just as stylish as when she went to the BAFTA Awards in 2008! Her appearance had a layered shape in cupcake style that was inlaid with glitter and beads. Usually these layered looks can be a little unflattering, but this specific silver number was absolutely beautiful on Knightley! The layers were structured and slim, making the whole look rather slim and delicate.

31

20. Miss: Amy Adams – 2017

Amy Adams is typically refined and polished on the red carpet, but her appearance from the 2017 BAFTAs was absolutely disappointing. The emerald number was quite square and did not flatter her figure or embrace her curves. The back also had strange mesh cutouts and a giant bow detail that didn’t flow and seemed awkward.

32

19. Hit: Kate Hudson – 2008

Full glitter dresses can either stun or fall flat, and Kate Hudson’s trend in 2008 was definitely a huge win! She was absolutely blinded by the BAFTA red carpet and the thick beads and metal details had absolutely turned her eyes to her. The golden Christian Dior dress was the perfect addition to her leading role in Fool’s Gold at the time.

33

18. Miss: Michelle Williams – 2017

Stars usually opt for floor-length dresses at formal prize-giving ceremonies, but Michelle Williams has pushed the boundaries with her 2017 BAFTA look. Instead of the expected red carpet on the floor, Williams stepped into a mini-dress with long sleeves. The garment had silver sparkling details and a embellished pattern on the body with a multi-colored design. We’re not entirely against a strong cocktail dress on the red carpet, but unfortunately this look wasn’t one of Williams’ best, especially in combination with the grim strappy heels.

34

17. Hit: Jessica Chastain – 2013

Jessica Chastain was an absolute vision at the BAFTA Awards 2013 when she stepped into this chic Roland Mouret dress. The rich jewel tone of her dress was the perfect choice because it contrasted beautifully with her flame-red locks. One of the most interesting features of the dress was the asymmetrical, sharp neckline that adds a touch of sophistication and elegance.

35

16. Mrs: Martine McCutcheon – 2004

Love Current actress Martine McCutcheon got out at the BAFTA Awards 2004 and rocked a completely Burgundian look that certainly evoked a few heads. The shape of the dress did not seem to fit well in her body and should have been cut off at the smallest point of her waist instead of her hips. To make matters worse, the actress rocked a fur scarf around her neck that seemed a little stickier than glamorous.

36

15. Hit: Lupita Nyong’o – 2014

Lupita Nyong’o was absolutely astonished at the BAFTA Awards 2014 when she stepped out with this striking green number. The 2014 event consisted of a predominantly black and metallic color scheme, so this Christian Dior number definitely provided the much needed color on the red carpet. The mermaid-style dress had a sleek gold belt detail that she combined with matching cuffs for an ultra-polished look.

37

14. Miss: Edith Bowman – 2012

Edith Bowman got out and wore the clumsy garment at the BAFTA Awards 2012. Her appearance consisted of short trumpet sleeves and a flared skirt that hit her at an odd length above the ankle. We wish the dress had a more slender fit or was tied in at the waist to flatter her figure a little more. Aside from the shape, the silk gloves she wore pushed this even further into the most disappointing category.

38

13. Hit: Angelina Jolie – 2014

No one could forget the 2014 BAFTAs when Angelina Jolie stepped out to match Brad-Pitt. Jolie flawlessly embarked on the masculine chic trend and rocked a tuxedo look with the bow loose around her neck and undone buttons. The beauty of the brunette was the model of effortless refinement and proved that it is not always necessary to put a skirt on the floor to pull up the red carpet.

39

12. Miss: Alesha Dixon – 2009

The English singer Alesha Dixon got on the BAFTA red carpet 2009 in a dress that certainly dropped a good number of jaws. We are all in favor of a textured dress on the red carpet, but this look was just a disturbed mess. We would much rather have seen a tighter body with delicate ruffles along the skirt to show off its shape.

40

11. Hit: Kate Winslet – 2016

Kate Winslet was the photo of the old Hollywood glamor when she stepped on the BAFTA red carpet from 2016. Her look was absolutely minimal with the little black dress, but also brought the wow factor with the asymmetrical neckline and sharp cut-out details. For extra romance and flirtatiousness, Winslet covered the look with sparkling chandelier earrings, an embroidered red clutch and a clear crimson red pout.

41

10. Miss: Lily Allen – 2014

The English singer Lily Allen got out of the BAFTA Awards 2014. We are all in favor of combining unconventional colors and patterns, but the contrasting shades of orange and pink were too extreme. The body had a strange V-shape that made the garment look sticky, especially in combination with the oversized orange bow on the back. To make matters worse, the star rocked a strange coral chapter in her bow that didn’t seem to play any of the colors on her dress.

42

9. Hit: Kate Middleton – 2019

Kate Middleton was blinded during the BAFTA Awards 2019, where she got off in this whimsical and floating dress. The duchess always nails her BAFTA look every year and 2019 was no exception. We love the cool shoulder detail of this dress, the perfect example of glamor without going overboard.

43

8. Miss: Melinda Messenger – 2007

Melinda Messenger could have used some fashion coaching for her BAFTA debut in 2007. Although the crisp white hue flattered against Messenger’s sun-drenched skin, the actual texture of the dress was an unfortunate fashion miss. The dress was wrinkled and pleated in all the wrong places that looked rather messy and unpolished.

44

7. Hit: Dakota Johnson – 2016

The always stunning Dakota Johnson was surprised at the 2016 BAFTA Awards when she stepped out of this feminine yet striking red number. The slinky floor-length number contains ornate ruffles everywhere and delicate spaghetti straps. The real wow factor of this dress is the bold color – the balmy shade works so well in contrast with all the soft, romantic details.

45

6. Miss: Holly Willoughby – 2012

Holly Willoughby got out at the 2012 BAFTAs in a dress that reminded us much more of a prom look than one by one award show. The bubblegum pink look was absolutely sweet and feminine, but we would have preferred something more mature and sophisticated. The silver metal belt and the blinding bust just felt overly youthful.

46

5. Hit: Alicia Vikander – 2016

Alicia Vikander was breathtakingly beautiful during the BAFTA Awards 2016 in this slender black number. The custom-made leather garment was designed by the French fashion house Louis Vuitton and had a contrasting leather and glitter cover that certainly caught the eye. Vikander is so naturally breathtaking that she can make everything work, but this sultry black song was unmistakably one of her most memorable and unique looks!

47

4. Miss: Tess Dailey – 2013

Tess Dailey went extremely far with her look at the BAFTAs of 2013! The black dress was fitted with beads, pure paneling and ruffles that all felt rather chaotic. We love the powerful effect of a strong black dress on the red carpet, but we would certainly have liked Dailey in something that was more minimalist and simpler. Fortunately, the red doll on her lips and beach-like waves added a nice touch of red carpet glamor.

48

3. Hit: Julia Stiles – 2017

Julia Stiles was an absolute bomb during the BAFTA Awards 2017, where she was wearing a long-sleeve lavender number, designed by Maria Korovilas. We love that this dress featured a nice balance of soft and sultry by combining the deep V-neck with the elegant floral embroidery and the pure sleeves. Styles drop her hair into irregular pieces around her face and keep her makeup natural and glowing.

49

2. Miss: Naomie Harris – 2017

At the BAFTA Awards 2017, Naomie Harris got out in a feminine, tough dress that was pretty disappointing. Harris is such a natural beauty that she was still glowing, but we absolutely wish she had opted for a slightly simpler dress. The look had a mauve body that was covered with ruffles and a pale yellow pleated skirt. We were fans of the soft color palette, but unfortunately the thick flowers in her waist certainly detracted from the elegance of this look.

50

1. Hit: Kate Middleton – 2017

Of all the wonderful BAFTA fashion moments, Kate Middleton’s black off the shoulder number should be the most memorable! The garment had a slender shape and a subtly layered skirt that added volume and glamor to her look. We love that the floral detailing increases in size while following the length of the skirt to really add the drama and the red carpet glitter.

Do you want to deliver exclusive famous fashion content directly to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletter and receive all the latest fashion news about celebrities, photos of the red carpet, face-offs and much more!