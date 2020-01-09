Flaring up tensions can kill the nuclear deal in Iran; with what purpose?

Loading...

BERLIN – The 2015 milestone deal between Tehran and world powers aimed at preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons is on the verge of collapse since the United States unilaterally withdrawn in 2018. The European Union says it will “have no trouble” save “to make the deal alive, but with tensions between the US and Iran escalating into overt hostilities, it seems increasingly unlikely that this will be possible.

WHAT HAPPENS IF THE NUCLEAR DEAL Fails?

The short answer is that every step Iran takes beyond the limits of the deal reduces the so-called “break-out time” to produce a warhead – which Iran still claims it does not want to do. Before the deal, conservative estimates were that Iran was able to produce a bomb within five to six months of being able to produce a bomb, while some feared it would be within two to three months. With the deal guarantee, the break-out time was estimated at more than a year. The diplomats involved note that at that time Iran could produce a single device. It would take longer to build an arsenal and delivery system, although Tehran has already developed its own short and medium range ballistic missiles with sufficient range to hit targets as far away as parts of Europe.

WHAT DOES THE DEAL DO?

Iran insists that its nuclear program is for civilian purposes only and the deal allows the country to run reactors to generate power. The deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, limits the number and types of centrifuges that Iran could use, limits how much heavy water and enriched uranium it can store and limits the purity level to which it can enrich uranium . Iran has had to give inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency access to its facilities to check compliance. In return, Iran has received economic sanctions from the US, E.U. and the U.N. Security Council.

WHY DOES IT FAIL?

President Donald Trump unilaterally removed the US from the deal in May 2018 and said it was insufficient and needed to be renegotiated because it did not relate to Iran’s ballistic missile program or its involvement in regional conflicts. Since then, Washington has pursued a policy of “maximum pressure” on Iran, restoring US sanctions with the stated goal of forcing Tehran back to the negotiating table. These sanctions have taken a toll on the Iranian economy and brought its currency into a downward spiral. The other countries involved in the deal – Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China – are sticking to the deal with the European Union and say it has worked and is still the best way to prevent Iran obtains a nuclear weapon. However, until now they have not been successful in providing new economic incentives to compensate for American sanctions. Iran is dissatisfied with these efforts and has openly and gradually violated the terms of the agreement.

WHERE ARE THINGS?

Iran has violated the main restrictions of the nuclear deal, with the exceeding of the permitted stocks of heavy water and uranium, the number and types of centrifuges that it can use to enrich uranium, and the purity of uranium. The agreement limits Iran to enriching uranium to 3.67%, which can feed a commercial nuclear power plant. Uranium weapon quality must be enriched to around 90%. But once a country enriches uranium to around 20%, scientists say that the time it takes to reach 90% is halved. Iran previously enriched to 20%. Last summer, Iran increased its enrichment purity to 4.5%. After the American murder of Revolutionary Guards Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran announced it was his fifth and final step in breaking the deal, saying that it will no longer meet any restrictions on its enrichment activities.

WHAT IS NEXT?

The US has urged the other parties to the JCPOA to stop the deal, a position repeated by Trump on Wednesday when he said “they must now get rid of the remains of the Iran deal” and work together for a better one.

In Brussels, however, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, emphasized that her envoy would “make no effort” to secure the deal. All the powers that are still in the deal have urged Iran to return to compliance. Great Britain, Germany, France and the E.U. have gone one step further and threatened to invoke the dispute settlement mechanism of the Pact – something China and Russia were against – that the clock would start in a 30-day period to solve the problem, which could be extended. If the problem persists, the matter can be referred to the UN Security Council and may result in the “snapback” of sanctions that were lifted under the deal. The diplomats involved emphasize the hope that the dispute can be resolved without it.

Even when announcing the “fifth step” of violations, Iran emphasized that it remained in the JCPOA and that it could reverse everything it did. It was also vague as to whether the fifth step would mean a change in its current activities, and said that this would be due to the country’s nuclear energy agency. But Iran suggested that if the dispute settlement mechanism and snapback were established, this would mean the end of the deal.

David Rising, The Associated Press