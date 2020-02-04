Flames’ Ward preaches the importance of emotional balance

Geoff Ward can remind every small – real or perceived – the Boston Bruins feeling of the Vancouver Canucks during the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals.

Ward was an assistant coach with the Bruins at the time and can list all the things that the Canucks did that contained bulletin board material to get his team motivated.

That may not be measurable, but Ward – the current interim head coach of Calgary Flames – does not doubt that the things the Canucks have done under the skin of Bruins have helped his former team to a higher level.

It was also the reason that he was not surprised to see the Edmonton Oilers fly out in Saturday’s Battle of Alberta. The Oilers had three days to think about Flames’ goalkeeper David Rittich’s festive stick-flip after the Calgarians won in a shootout last Wednesday night.

That’s the kind of thing that will put a little fire in the belly of every team on its way to a rematch.

“You have to take that into account,” Ward said. “I can go back to the Stanley Cup final in 2011 and all the things that fueled our emotional level as a team that did Vancouver. They are all things in the same spirit. Biting (Patrice) Bergerons finger. Their goalkeeper went after Tim Thomas verbally … So much happened in that series that we continued to feed emotionally.

“I think if you win, say little, if you lose say less. It’s one of those things you don’t want to feed it emotionally with, and we’ve learned an important lesson (from Rittich’s stick flip and the response from the Oilers). That is part of the learning process to win and now we go for it. “

There is no lack of discussion about Rittich’s celebrations in the days since the Flames survived the Oilers during a shootout last Wednesday night in Edmonton.

For many it was just a bit of fun.

However, the Oilers were open about using the stick-flip as a motivation after their 8-3 shellacking of the Flames on Saturday night.

The Flames are currently in the midst of such a tight play-off race and they do not want to give division rivals any extra incentive to play at their best.

Rittich, however, spoke with reporters after Monday’s training and reiterated that he had not meant a lack of respect. He just celebrated a big win after an intense, hard-fought match.

“I didn’t do it to make anyone angry,” Rittich told reporters. “May we not celebrate in this competition, or what? I didn’t want to do anything wrong. I just celebrated it and that’s all.

“Why should I change myself? My personality, that’s why I’m in the NHL, so I’m not going to change anything. “

The Flames don’t necessarily need Rittich to change anything, and Ward made sure not to call his goalkeeper. Instead, he was more reflective about the fact that his team had to find the right emotional balance.

If they start doing things that give their opponents extra motivation, they must match the emotional energy that these opponents bring to the ice rink. That is not easy.

“If you look at it, boys would take their heads off 10 years ago because they did something like that,” Ward said. “You never harassed in the entire culture of the game because you were going to pay the price. Now it seems to be shifting a bit, but it is still there.

“You saw Edmonton recently. They used it to their advantage, fully, but for us it is an important lesson to learn, because we must ensure that we remain modest and take on our task because we must remain emotionally involved so that things like that don do not generate unnecessary things that we don’t need. Although it goes there, I am still in favor of not wanting a showmanship or one-upmanship. There is too much emotion and on the way, this will not end after just one game. They keep talking about it and remember it every time we play for a long time. “

