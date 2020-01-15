Flames want Tkachuk-Kassian beef behind them to compete against Leafs | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Kassian was suspended by the NHL for two games because he grabbed Tkachuk by the collar, threw him in the ice and knocked him several times while the Flames skimmed to fend off the blows. Kassian was furious after Tkachuk had lined him up for a few big hits in Calgary’s 4-3 win over the Oilers on Saturday.

After the news of the punishment was announced, Kassian doubled down and told reporters Tuesday that Tkachuk was playing with fire and that “he was playing with the wrong guy.” Cassian’s first game from the suspension is on January 29 when Edmonton organizes Calgary.

Tkachuk was not made available to reporters on Wednesday, but his Flames teammates were clear that the 22-year-old attacker has their support on and off the ice.

“Guys are going to say what they are going to say and do what they are going to do,” said Lucic, who played with Kassian in Edmonton for three seasons. “I actually know that everyone has their backs in this dressing room and when the time comes, every score will be handled.”

Lucic’s feelings were reflected by Zac Rinaldo center.

“We have (Tkachuk’s) back. We are a team, we are family,” said Rinaldo, who apologized to reporters for being curt with them on the subject of Tkachuk. “I think the most important thing is that we get everyone back and we love each other here. And I think that everything (that) really needs to be said about the whole situation. We don’t think about it. “

Instead, Rinaldo wanted to concentrate on the Maple Leafs (25-16-6), which could offer a challenge to the Flames (25-18-5) as they push into the late season.

“To be honest with you? I don’t pay attention to media, no interviews. I don’t read anyone’s comments. I stay out of it, “Rinaldo said. “The only thing I know is that we’re focusing on tomorrow night’s Toronto match. We didn’t like the way we ended up in the previous game in Montreal, I think we lived a little too much in the past.

“Our main focus, our only focus at the moment, is the task ahead of the Leafs.”

Lucic, Rinaldo, Johnny Gaudreau and Captain Mark Giordano all seemed to stay on the same talk when it came to Tkachuk, but head coach Geoff Ward said he didn’t.

“I didn’t go in at all to talk about it,” Ward said. “I think we have an experienced core who understands exactly what is going on. We trust our players to put themselves in a position where they know exactly where they are and what they should be concerned about and what they are concerned about need to concentrate. “

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 15, 2020.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press