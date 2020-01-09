Flames vs. Wild GameDay: a fast rematch

Loading...

THURSDAY

Calgary Flames (23-17-5) vs. Minnesota Wild (20-17-6)

7 PM MT, Scotiabank Saddledome, Sportsnet Flames / Sportsnet 960 The Fan

THE BIG MATCHUP

Flames G Cam Talbot vs. Wild RW Mats Zuccarello

We step out here and suggest that Cam Talbot is the starting netmother of the Flames against the Wild, after a striking performance against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 32-year-old Wild winger Mats Zuccarello is a former Talbot’s teammate when the two were on the roster of New York Rangers. The last few games have been boring for Zuccarello, who is a minus three in his last four gigs and has zero points in that series. It will be a mutual confrontation for these friends.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 07: Cam Talbot # 39 of the Calgary Flames rescues against John Quenneville # 47 of the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on January 7, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

FIVE STORY LINES FOR THE GAME

HOME FOR A REST

It’s a short stop in Calgary for the flames, because they have two games at Scotiabank Saddledome before they hit the road again. After Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Wild, they will receive the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday for the second round of the Battle of Alberta. Then they set off in Eastern Canada to hit the Montreal Canadiens (January 13), Toronto Maple Leafs (January 16) and the Ottawa Senators (January 18) for their bye-bye week and the NHL All-Star break.

THESE BOYS AGAIN?

In a planning quirk, the Flames take off with the Wild, just four nights after seeing them on Sunday – a 5-4 shootout win for visitors to Xcel Energy Center. This will be the last encounter of a season series with three games that quickly broke off their schedule. Their first encounter of the season was a 3-0 Wild victory on December 23 before the Christmas break, in which David Rittich set aside 31 of 33 shots while Eric Staal added an empty netter.

ST PAUL, MINNESOTA – JANUARY 05: Dillon Dube # 29 of the Calgary Flames scores a goal against goalkeeper Alex Stalock # 32 of the Minnesota Wild during the shootout of the game at Xcel Energy Center on January 5, 2020 in St Paul, Minnesota. The Flames defeated the Wild 5-4 in a shootout.

Hannah Foslien /

Getty Images

PUT ME IN COACH

Minnesota reminded Matt Bartkowski Tuesday of their American Hockey League branch in Iowa. And if that name sounds familiar, it is because Bartkowski spent two seasons with the Calgary Flames of 2016-2018. The 31-year-old was a personality in the team’s dressing room and always joked. It was often a healthy scratch, but he subtly sent hints to then-coach Glen Gulutzan, who played John Fogerty’s hit Centerfield in the dressing room … and emphasized the text, “Put me in coach, I’m ready to play … today.’

THOUGHTS ARE WITH THE DUBNYKS

It has been a tough year for Devan Dubnyk, who was given leave by the team on Tuesday to tackle a family problem. 33-year-old Calgary resident and Wild-netminder stayed in Minnesota to be with his wife Jenn, who had a medical procedure on Tuesday. Earlier this season, Dubnyk missed a month to look after Jenn after taking her to the hospital after a match when he discovered she had a medical emergency. He did not specify what the disease was. Dubnyk is 4-2-0 with a goal of 2.76 against an average and .906 save percentage in seven games since his return to the Wild on December 19.

THIS N THAT

Suddenly the flames are hot again with victories in three consecutive games. They owe their fathers and loved ones for part of that streak, because their recent two-game road trip was the annual Fathers and Mentors trip through Chicago and Minnesota … The team was off on Wednesday, meaning Thursday’s line-up will be somewhat of a surprise. The biggest question? Whether Cam Talbot gets a new start in Calgary’s just after stopping 31 of 32 shots.

FLAME LINEUP

forwards

Johnny Gaudreau – Sean Monahan – Dillon Dube

Milan Lucic – Elias Lindholm – Matthew Tkachuk

Sam Bennett – Derek Ryan – Mikael Backlund

Andrew Mangiapane – Mark Jankowski – Zac Rinaldo

Defense

Mark Giordano – TJ Brodie

Noah Hanifin – Travis Hamonic

Oliver Kylington – Rasmus Andersson

goaltenders

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

WILD LINE-UP

forwards

Ryan Donato – Eric Staal – Mats Zuccarello

Zach Parise – Mikko Koivu – Kevin Fiala

Marcus Foligno – Joel Eriksson Ek – Luke Kunin

Jordan Greenway – Victor Rask – Ryan Hartman

Defense

Ryan Suter – Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin – Matt Dumba

Carson Soucy – Brad Hunt

goaltenders

Alex Stalock

Kappo kahkonen

INJURIES

Flames – D Juuso Valimaki (knee)

Wild – D Greg Pateryn (lower body), RW Jason Zucker (fibula), G Devan Dubnyk (family edition)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Powerplay (prior to Wednesday’s promotion)

Wild: 18.4% (25-of-136, 19th)

Flames: 18.5% (25-of-135, 18th)

Penalty kick (prior to Wednesday’s action)

Wild: 75.8% (25th)

Flames: 82.5% (7th)