Flames vs. Sharks GameDay: Flames can confuse defense combinations

TUESDAY
San Jose Sharks (22-27-4) in Calgary Flames (27-20-6)
7 PM MT, Saddledome, Sportsnet West / Sportsnet 960 The fan
THE BIG MATCHUP
Flames G David Rittich vs. Sharks LW Evander Kane
Rittich is eager to … eh … turn the script after he was shot by the Oilers on Saturday, who, after a one-sided havoc, admitted that they were irritated about how the all-star netwinner of the Flames triumphed the shootout had celebrated Wednesday in Edmonton. Rittich heard all about it after he was addicted early, and eventually had to return to the home team after Cam Talbot’s struggle. Rittich, shot at for a total of six goals in the latest edition of the Battle of Alberta, will be happy to return. His biggest challenge could be Shark’s winger Evander Kane, who always seems to be a force against the Flames. Kane has a dozen longies and nine assists in 16 career conflicts with the Calgary crew.
Calgary Flames goalkeeper David Rittich was photographed during team training in Calgary on Monday, February 3, 2020. Gavin Young / Postmedia
FIVE STORY LINES FOR THE GAME
BOUNCE BACK
The Flames must still be in an ornery mood after Saturday’s 8-3 shellacking by arch rival Edmonton Oilers. “I definitely want the feeling to stay with us. A while, “said Flames interim coach Geoff Ward after that demoralizing defeat. “If you’re not a little angry in your stomach about what happened tonight and it doesn’t bother you, then we probably have a problem. We should use that a bit.” They will try to take away their frustration about the sharks.
BLUE SHUFFLE LINE
The Flames exchanged their defense combinations for Monday’s training, hardly a surprise after being smoked by the Oilers. Rasmus Andersson was promoted to re-join captain Mark Giordano on the top tandem, while TJ Brodie worked with Travis Hamonic and Noah Hanifin worked with the frequent healthy scratch Michael Stone. If the flames stick to that alignment, Oliver Kylington would be in the press box as a spare part.
Players from Calgary Flames listen to drill instructions from head coach Geoff Ward during team training in Calgary on Monday, February 3, 2020. Gavin Young / Postmedia
SHIFTING SHARK
The sharks, which were darkened by the Tampa Bay Lightning during their last outing, have seen only one win for their past six skates and have been surpassed by a combined count of 24-10 during that sloppy piece. The news keeps getting worse – they learned last week that their only all-star representative, Tomas Hertl, requires a seasonal knee surgery. The sharks run the risk of missing the play-offs for the second time since 2003.
Jumbo
Shark old-timer / all-timer Joe Thornton is on the eve of a huge milestone, just two shy of joining the 1500-point club of the NHL. There are currently only 13 members, all legends and Hockey Hall of Famers – Gretzky, Jagr, Messier, Howe, Francis, Dionne, Yzerman, Lemieux, Sakic, Esposito, Bourque, Recchi and Coffey. 40-year-old Thornton, also known as Jumbo Joe, has 415 goals and 1,083 assists on his career statistics.
THIS N THAT
When Stone returns to the line-up on Tuesday, this is his first game action since January 5. The 29-year-old rear-guard has been scratched for nine consecutive scratches … The Sharks won the first encounter of the season and skated to a 3-1 victory in a mid-October matchup in San Jose … The Men in Teal has a terrible 8 -14-3 record on the road. Only the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings have collected fewer points in enemy territory
FLAME LINEUP
forwards
Andrew Mangiapane – Elias Lindholm – Matthew Tkachuk
Johnny Gaudreau – Sean Monahan – Buddy Robinson
Mark Jankowski – Mikael Backlund – Sam Bennett
Milan Lucic – Derek Ryan – Dillon Dube
Defense
Mark Giordano – Rasmus Andersson
TJ Brodie – Travis Hamonic
Noah Hanifin – Michael Stone
goaltenders
David Rittich
Cam Talbot
LINES LINES
forwards
Evander Kane – Barclay Goodrow – Patrick Marleau
Timo Meier – Joe Thornton – Kevin Labanc
Melker Karlsson – Alex True – Stefan Noesen
Maxim Letunov – Antti Suomela – Dylan Gambrell
Defense
Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Erik Karlsson
Brenden Dillon – Brent Burns
Radim Simek – Mario Ferraro
goaltenders
Aaron Dell
Martin Jones
INJURIES
Flames – D Juuso Valimaki (knee)
Sharks – C Logan Couture (ankle), C Tomas Hertl (knee), C Joel Kellman (not disclosed), D Dalton Prout (upper body)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Powerplay (prior to Monday’s promotion)
Flames: 19.6% (30-out-153, T-16th)
Sharks: 16.0% (23-for-144, 26th)
Penalty kick (prior to Monday’s promotion)
Flames: 81.6% (12th)
Sharks: 87.2% (1st)