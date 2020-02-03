Flames vs. Sharks GameDay: Flames can confuse defense combinations

TUESDAY

San Jose Sharks (22-27-4) in Calgary Flames (27-20-6)

7 PM MT, Saddledome, Sportsnet West / Sportsnet 960 The fan

THE BIG MATCHUP

Flames G David Rittich vs. Sharks LW Evander Kane

Rittich is eager to … eh … turn the script after he was shot by the Oilers on Saturday, who, after a one-sided havoc, admitted that they were irritated about how the all-star netwinner of the Flames triumphed the shootout had celebrated Wednesday in Edmonton. Rittich heard all about it after he was addicted early, and eventually had to return to the home team after Cam Talbot’s struggle. Rittich, shot at for a total of six goals in the latest edition of the Battle of Alberta, will be happy to return. His biggest challenge could be Shark’s winger Evander Kane, who always seems to be a force against the Flames. Kane has a dozen longies and nine assists in 16 career conflicts with the Calgary crew.

Calgary Flames goalkeeper David Rittich was photographed during team training in Calgary on Monday, February 3, 2020. Gavin Young / Postmedia

FIVE STORY LINES FOR THE GAME

BOUNCE BACK

The Flames must still be in an ornery mood after Saturday’s 8-3 shellacking by arch rival Edmonton Oilers. “I definitely want the feeling to stay with us. A while, “said Flames interim coach Geoff Ward after that demoralizing defeat. “If you’re not a little angry in your stomach about what happened tonight and it doesn’t bother you, then we probably have a problem. We should use that a bit.” They will try to take away their frustration about the sharks.

BLUE SHUFFLE LINE

The Flames exchanged their defense combinations for Monday’s training, hardly a surprise after being smoked by the Oilers. Rasmus Andersson was promoted to re-join captain Mark Giordano on the top tandem, while TJ Brodie worked with Travis Hamonic and Noah Hanifin worked with the frequent healthy scratch Michael Stone. If the flames stick to that alignment, Oliver Kylington would be in the press box as a spare part.

Players from Calgary Flames listen to drill instructions from head coach Geoff Ward during team training in Calgary on Monday, February 3, 2020. Gavin Young / Postmedia

SHIFTING SHARK

The sharks, which were darkened by the Tampa Bay Lightning during their last outing, have seen only one win for their past six skates and have been surpassed by a combined count of 24-10 during that sloppy piece. The news keeps getting worse – they learned last week that their only all-star representative, Tomas Hertl, requires a seasonal knee surgery. The sharks run the risk of missing the play-offs for the second time since 2003.

Jumbo

Shark old-timer / all-timer Joe Thornton is on the eve of a huge milestone, just two shy of joining the 1500-point club of the NHL. There are currently only 13 members, all legends and Hockey Hall of Famers – Gretzky, Jagr, Messier, Howe, Francis, Dionne, Yzerman, Lemieux, Sakic, Esposito, Bourque, Recchi and Coffey. 40-year-old Thornton, also known as Jumbo Joe, has 415 goals and 1,083 assists on his career statistics.

THIS N THAT

When Stone returns to the line-up on Tuesday, this is his first game action since January 5. The 29-year-old rear-guard has been scratched for nine consecutive scratches … The Sharks won the first encounter of the season and skated to a 3-1 victory in a mid-October matchup in San Jose … The Men in Teal has a terrible 8 -14-3 record on the road. Only the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings have collected fewer points in enemy territory

FLAME LINEUP

forwards

Andrew Mangiapane – Elias Lindholm – Matthew Tkachuk

Johnny Gaudreau – Sean Monahan – Buddy Robinson

Mark Jankowski – Mikael Backlund – Sam Bennett

Milan Lucic – Derek Ryan – Dillon Dube

Defense

Mark Giordano – Rasmus Andersson

TJ Brodie – Travis Hamonic

Noah Hanifin – Michael Stone

goaltenders

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

LINES LINES

forwards

Evander Kane – Barclay Goodrow – Patrick Marleau

Timo Meier – Joe Thornton – Kevin Labanc

Melker Karlsson – Alex True – Stefan Noesen

Maxim Letunov – Antti Suomela – Dylan Gambrell

Defense

Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Erik Karlsson

Brenden Dillon – Brent Burns

Radim Simek – Mario Ferraro

goaltenders

Aaron Dell

Martin Jones

INJURIES

Flames – D Juuso Valimaki (knee)

Sharks – C Logan Couture (ankle), C Tomas Hertl (knee), C Joel Kellman (not disclosed), D Dalton Prout (upper body)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Powerplay (prior to Monday’s promotion)

Flames: 19.6% (30-out-153, T-16th)

Sharks: 16.0% (23-for-144, 26th)

Penalty kick (prior to Monday’s promotion)

Flames: 81.6% (12th)

Sharks: 87.2% (1st)