Flames vs. Predators GameDay – Preparing for life without Giordano?

TUESDAY

Nashville Predators (25-20-7) in Calgary Flames (27-21-6)

7 PM MT, Saddledome, Sportsnet One / Sportsnet 960 The fan

THE BIG MATCHUP

Flames versus the absence of Mark Giordano

Nothing was official from Wednesday, but only the potential to lose their captain – for a long time – is worrying. This team will again face setbacks after enduring countless problems this season. From the collapse of TJ Brodie in practice, to a seven-game losing streak, to a coaching controversy that resulted in a coaching change, to an emotional roller coaster of the Battle of Alberta, it was a dramatic campaign for this group. How do they respond to their latest abdomen? And how long will they have to be without their leader of heart and soul? All of that plays a role in Thursday’s collision.

Calgary Flames defenders Rasmus Andersson, left and TJ Brodie were photographed during team training at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. The Flames look for options after team captain and defender Mark Giordano were injured the night before during a game against the San Jose Sharks. Gavin Young / Postmedia

FIVE STORY LINES FOR THE GAME

JUST TIME

After all, there is a game to play and the Flames try to stay afloat in the Pacific Division. On their way to Wednesday’s action, they were in fifth and five points behind Vancouver’s first place. “It comes down to being in the middle of a play-off race,” said head coach Geoff Ward. “I don’t think we should hang our heads and feel sorry for ourselves. You know? We’re right, with 30 more games to go. We need to get us ready for Nashville (Thursday). It sounds like a broken record, but you can’t change what happened (Wednesday). “

BLUE SHUFFLE LINE

The good news? The pairs of Calgary are mixed throughout the year and many of their rear guards have paired earlier. At the moment they have six defenders without Giordano and are likely to summon someone from the minors. “As soon as we know what is going on with Gio, we sit down and discover what the pairs will look like. We have many potential combinations that we could have there and we have experimented with those in exercises and games.”

Head coach Geoff Ward of Calgary Flames reacted to Mark Giordano’s injury after team training on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Gavin Young / Postmedia

ABOUT THE PREDATORS

Nashville is currently in the middle of a four-game road trip that opened with a 2-1 extension on Tuesday in Winnipeg. After the Thursday game they go to Edmonton on Saturday and Vancouver on Monday … They are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games and 14-9-3 on the road … Predators G Juuse Saros made 33 saves in the Predators victory on Tuesday. Mikael Granlund scored the overtime winner.

WAITING GAME

The Nashville Predators are waiting patiently for defender Ryan Ellis to recover from a concussion he suffered during the Winter Classic on January 1 when he absorbed an elbow to the head from the Corey Perry of Stars. Head coach John Hynes did not expect Ellis to play on the Predators’ road trip, despite the fact that he skates Tuesday morning in Winnipeg. It was a big loss for Nashville, as he and defender Roman Josi were one-two at the time of Ellis’s injury.

THIS N THAT

The Flames have lost two consecutive games, but since Geoff Ward took over, they have lost no more than two consecutive games in the regulations … Calgary’s lack of offense is alarming this season. They scored 147 goals this year, which is the ninth lowest in the league (from Wednesday’s action) and allowed 166 goals for a minus 19 goal differential … The next biggest question beyond the availability of the Flames captain is who starts in the net? David Rittich who is 1-2-0 in the last three consecutive games or Cam Talbot who was in the net for a 4-3 shootout win against St. Louis on January 28?

The Calgary Flames were under their captain when they practiced in the Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Mark Giordano was wounded the night before during a game against the San Jose Sharks. Gavin Young / Postmedia

FLAME LINEUP

forwards

Andrew Mangiapane – Elias Lindholm – Matthew Tkachuk

Johnny Gaudreau – Sean Monahan – Buddy Robinson

Mark Jankowski – Mikael Backlund – Sam Bennett

Milan Lucic – Derek Ryan – Dillon Dube

Defense

TJ Brodie – Travis Hamonic

Noah Hanifin – Rasmus Andersson

Oliver Kylington – Michael Stone

goaltenders

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

FORMER LINEUP

forwards

Matt Duchene – Ryan Johansen – Mikael Granlund

Filip Forsberg – Kyle Turris – Viktor Arvidsson

Rocco Grimaldi – Nick Bonino – Craig Smith

Yakov Trenin – Colton Sissons – Colin Blackwell

Defense

Roman Josi – Dante Fabbro

Jarred Tinordi – Mattias Ekholm

Dan Hamhuis – Matt Irwin

goaltenders

Juuse Saros

Pekka Rinne

INJURIES

Predators – C Calle Jarnkrok (disease), D Ryan Ellis (concussion protocol)

Flames – D Mark Giordano (lower body), D Juuso Valimaki (knee)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Powerplay (prior to Wednesday’s promotion)

Predators: 16.6% (29-out-175, 25th)

Flames: 20% (31-out-155, T-12th)

Penalty kick (prior to Wednesday’s action)

Predators: 74.5% (T-26th)

Flames: 81.7% (12th)