Flames use fast start to beat sharks 6-2 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

David Rittich made 34 saves for the Flames.

Erik Karlsson and Brent Burns scored for the Sharks, who tried for their first three-game winning streak since November. Dell has saved 34 times.

The flames jumped out early by scoring on back-to-back shifts in the first five minutes of the first period. The sharks almost killed an early penalty against Brenden Dillon, but the attempt by Radim Simek was stopped on the blue line by Rasmus Andersson.

Calgary quickly turned that error into a goal with Andersson who led Backlund, who set Lucic for the back-door-tip to make it 1-0.

The flames added to the lead in the next team when Jankoswki’s shot went from the slit of the backboards to Rieder, who tapped it into the open net.

Rinaldo added his goal to the fourth rebound a few minutes later during a scramble after a cherry on the sharks.

San Jose finally came back in the game, with Karlsson scoring a ‘give and go’ with Barclay Goodrow in the first period and Burns scored on the power play in the early second.

The sharks then put a lot of pressure, but couldn’t get the equalizer, and were two behind when Lucic’s ice floes bend through Timo Meier’s stick and bounced on Jankowski’s chest for a goal.

Backlund and Tkachuk scored on the power play in the third period.

NOTES: The Sharks had only been 3 for 49 during the power play in the last 20 home games before Burns converted the first chance of this game. … Flames D Travis Hamonic went back to Calgary after leaving Saturday’s game in Vancouver with an injury. … Calgary F Sam Bennett missed the match with an illness.

NEXT ONE

Flames: visit Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Sharks: visit Winnipeg on Friday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Josh Dubow, The Associated Press