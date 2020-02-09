Flames’ Tkachuk, Gaudreau answer coach call vs.. Canucks

VANCOUVER – It is hard to imagine two elite offensive teammates as different in style as Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau.

But the answer to the public question this week from coach Geoff Ward of Calgary Flames about the identity of his team is probably a combination of Tkachuk and Gaudreau, who were excellent in their own way on Saturday in a 6-2 dismantling of the Vancouver Canucks.

The match between rivals of the Pacific Division, both on losing skids with three games, started with the intensity of the playoffs. But by the third period, the Flames were the only ones that looked like a play-off team.

Two nights after Ward had toasted players after a loss to Nashville because of their willingness – or unwillingness – to compete, fight and play with an identity, the Flames defeated the Canucks 4-0 over the last two bouts to become within three points of Vancouver and move back into a playoff place.

The Canucks themselves are in danger of falling into their own identity crisis, while they continue to struggle in special teams and bleed high-quality scoring opportunities. Even if Saturday’s loss was their first at Rogers Arena in 10 games since December 17, the Canucks are suddenly on a losing run for the first time in two months (0-3-1).

“I think we have to tighten ourselves everywhere, to be honest,” said Canucks captain Bo Horvat. “We have to be better in the gray areas, just chop pucks deep, get pucks from our (blue) line. We’ve lost that fight tonight.

“Go back to our game. It’s a matter of sticking to our systems and every man who buys something and does small things well to win. They played a good game tonight, they played well; you have to give them credit. But we have to be a lot better. “

If the turning point of a game could occur in the opening minute, Tkachuk changed the direction for everyone when he played Canucks veteran J.T. challenged and damp. Miller as soon as the puck hit the ice after Tanner Pearson made it 1-0 from Vancouver with 34 seconds.

The Flames scored twice in the next 11 1/2 minutes, Tkachuk himself giving them their first lead at 12:08 when he legally hit the puck with his skate after being stopped by Jacob Markstrom’s pad after a pass from Gaudreau while the Canucks were changing it.

“I just tried to give the team a spark,” Tkachuk said. “We are 1-0 30 seconds in and lose three consecutive. I just tried to do something, you know?”

“Every guy on the couch went crazy,” said Flames, Dillon Dube, who scored the game winner and added two assists. “That triggered our momentum and said we were here on business. He was great for us. That fight from Chucky, every man on the couch was then emotionally invested. That was a heated competition. I think we brought it tonight. “

The Canucks thought they had taken it too, but the Flames took it.

After Adam Gaudette of Vancouver tied it 2-2 late in the first period on a geometrically inexplicable bounce off the endboards when Tkachuk tried to chip the puck behind his goal, Dube made it 3-2 at 2:51 of the second, peeling away from defender Tyler Myers and Markstrom with a shielded wrist from above the right circle.

Milan Lucic’s diversion of Mikael Backlund’s excellent shot-pass made it 4-2 during a power play at 6:48 of the third period, before Gaudreau beautifully set Sean Monahan at 4:01 PM and Tobias Rieder scored in an empty net.

The entire period resembled the answer to Ward’s uncomfortable questions.

“I think we really needed that,” Dube said about Ward’s criticism on Thursday. “Despair at this time of the year is the biggest thing. We just listened to him and had a good exercise (on Friday). . . and just knew that tonight was a must to win. “

“Honest to God, I don’t really listen (to the media),” Tkachuk claimed. “I don’t watch much TV and I don’t read Twitter and such. We know he wasn’t happy with our meetings and things. And we weren’t happy.

“It was a playoff-type period for us (in the third), being in the lead, 3-2, getting a really timely power-play goal, of which we want to keep achieving more. We have just played a very good brand of hockey. . . and made sure they came through us. “

The power play of the Canucks returned to sleep mode and went 0-for-3, while the Flames scored on their only advantage.

Vancouver opened its six-game homestand – the Canucks celebrate the Sedins Week, in which the numbers of Daniel and Henrik stopped on Wednesday – with Elias Pettersson back in their line-up after missing Thursday’s loss in Minnesota with a bruise.

But Canuck’s winger Brock Boeser, the Calder Trophy runner-up before Petterson won the rookie award last season, suffered what appeared to be a significant shoulder or arm injury in a tricky third-time collision with Andrew Mangiapane.

And the Flames, without injured Captain Mark Giordano, lost important blueliner Travis Hamonic in the second period. Ward offered no details after the game about the state of Hamonic.

The flames, at least, rounding off with something to show for it.

“I thought we were emotionally involved,” Ward said. “I thought our competition level was good, but I thought we were also emotionally controlled and I thought our details were good. So there are many things in that game that we can certainly build on and I thought the guys did a great job of staying together. “