Flames that are favorites vs. Oilers are betting for Saturday's Battle of Alberta

Loading...

The Battle of Alberta will be restarted on Saturday night while the Calgary Flames play rival Edmonton Oilers as minus 150 gambling favorites on NHL listings on sports books reviewed by OddsShark.com.

Calgary comes out of a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, and has won long wins in four consecutive games that went into Scotiabank Saddledome’s Saturday night matchup.

The Flames claimed the smallest margin victory during their current rise, with each of their four recent wins having one goal, including a few winning efforts on home ice. The Calgary win streak has put the brakes on a five-game losing streak on home ice, surrendering 4.4 goals per game.

The Flames have also delivered stable results in recent data with Edmonton, placing victories in five of their last seven meetings according to the OddsShark NHL database. The Oilers come out of a 4-2 win in Montreal against the Canadiens on Thursday-evening to determine their first triple win-strike since early October.

In general, Edmonton has earned at least one point in five consecutive games to remain stuck with the Flames in the third in the Pacific Division. The team also stopped a three-game road losing streak against the Flames with a 3-1 win in their last trip to Calgary back in early April.

Earlier on Saturday, the Vancouver Canucks try to make a win streak of two games when they visit the Buffalo Sabers in a pickup matchup on online gambling sites. Earlier this week, the Canucks saw a season-high seven-game win streak come to a spectacular halt. The team opened their current five-game road trip with a crushing 9-2 loss in Tampa Bay as a plus-180 bet and followed a 5-2 loss for the Florida Panthers as plus-130 underdogs on Thursday-evening.

The Canucks have now lost six out of eight on the road, but have taken six out of eight from the Sabers, who dropped eight of their last 11 games.

Elsewhere on Saturday’s NHL odds, the Canadiens are seeking an end to their eight-game losing streak while visiting the Ottawa Senators as min-145 road favorites with the sports books. The Canadiens suffered four defeats on the road during their second eight-game slide of the season, but have won victories in four of the five encounters with the senators, who take a loss of three games home on Saturday at the Canadian Tire Center .