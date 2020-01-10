Flames Talbot sparkles, sparks goalie debate before Oilers matchup

Loading...

CALGARY – Cam Talbot has added an interesting twist to the situation of Calgary Flames.

In the middle of a season in which David Rittich has proven that he is material number 1 that the team can carry, Talbot has received an impressive piece that the coaching staff is not prepared to ignore.

For the first time in two and a half months, Talbot got consecutive starts this week, turning them both into victories for which he was primarily responsible.

On Thursday, it was a remarkable 42-save effort that was the difference in a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild. Two nights earlier he stopped 31 to beat the Chicago Blackhawks with an identical score.

The 32-year-old was the starter in three of the four consecutive victories of the Flames.

It makes the coach’s decision for Saturday evening’s starting assignment fascinating because the Flames are organizing the Edmonton Oilers in what is the biggest game of the season so far.

“We’ll talk about that,” interim coach Geoff Ward smiled when he was asked after the game who his Saturday starter would be. “Talbs may be so tired that he needs a few days of sleep. It’s a nice problem to have. I definitely like the way he rolls now. We’ll see what he’s like tomorrow and we’ll sit down and discuss it and make a decision

He is certainly playing strong for us at the moment. “

Given Rittich’s play for Christmas, it seemed a mystery to put him in the brightest spotlight.

You could bet a week ago that that was the intention.

However, there has been a noticeable shift in the play of both goalkeepers lately that has led to an interesting debate in the coaches’ quarters on Friday.

Since December 1, Talbot has gone 5-2-0 with a stop rate of 1.93 GAA and .444. Relieved on consecutive Christmas starts that led to four straight losses for the Czech character, Rittich went 6-3-1 with a 3.12 GAA and a .902 savings percentage in the same period.

Both, as Ward keeps repeating, have given the team the chance to win every night.

But there is concern that the second half of the blues that Rittich has pursued in each of his previous two seasons are about to return.

Others wonder whether the man who is in the top five of the NHLers needs rest when it comes to appearances, rescues and victories. So that’s probably what he will get in the short term.

Ward insisted that earlier Thursday his way of thinking has not changed with regard to his netminders.

It’s a bit difficult, since Rittich’s first half-game dictated that he got the lion’s share of the starts, making it a tough job to find places where Talbot could be brought in to keep himself sharp.

Could it now swing the other way while Talbot carries the load for a while?

You bet it could.

Talbot didn’t start at three all year round, which can change very well on Saturday when his old team enters the city with an identical record of 24-17-5.

“We take it a week at a time,” Ward said of his keeper’s orders. “We are talking about what is coming. We would like to get the thoughts of both goalkeepers about what they are feeling and thinking. Then we will proceed with our final decision.

“One thing we consider necessary is that we use both keepers to the limit. Give them both time and then, come on, go with the man who has the hot hand. We feel that the depth is something we can take advantage of. The depth of our target position makes us a better team. “

It is an interesting strength, considering how many people in the competition this fall suggested that the biggest question mark in Calgary could be found in the fold.

Not so.

“Yes, of course we can’t get that victory without Talbs,” said Johnny Gaudreau, whose 12th of the season halfway through the second broke an 1-1 tie. “He played really well tonight.”

It started 33 seconds in, with a dramatic glove snag under the grass of a Joel Eriksson Ek shot.

That same glove robbed wild defender Matt Dumba in tight minutes later – his first of six saved the Calgary-born defender, triggering a loud reaction from a crowd that was astonished, Talbot had invented the grab.

The only shot that Talbot defeated came 38 seconds into the second period when goalkeeper Alex Stalock saw the Flames change a lazy line and shoot the ice up to Mats Zuccarello, who came in alone and defeated his former Rangers teammate with a bad snipe from the far message.

Talbot closed the door from there, (with the help of each post) and set up the possibility that he would receive the same kind of self-treatment that Rittich received the first 40 games.

The fact is that Talbot was brought in as a veteran and paid the same $ 2.75 million as Rittich to push for the same time.

Now would be the perfect moment to make that start equal for the two, while Rittich regains confidence.