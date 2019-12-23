Flames scores 3 Powerplay goals in a 5-1 win over Stars – National

Loading...

DALLAS – Matthew Tkachuk, Sean Monahan and Mikael Backlund scored Powerplay goals, and the Calgary Flames defeated the Dallas Stars 5-1 on Sunday night.

Tkachuk's 14th goal of the season broke 1-1 in the second half. Monahan also scored in the second. Backlund's third-half goal preceded a goal by Derek Ryan.

The three Powerplay goals were the most for Calgary this season and the most for Dallas.

Flames goalie David Rittich scored 26 saves and collected his first career aid for Backlund.

Andrew Mangiapane scored Calgary's first goal in the opening phase. Denis Gurianov countered 38 seconds later for Dallas.

Elias Lindholm helped in the first three goals from Calgary.

Stars goalie Ben Bishop had 25 saves.

The Flames had played 0: 2: 1 in the last three games. Dallas lost three out of four.

COYOTES 5, RED WING 2

DETROIT (AP) – Clayton Keller had two goals and a template to lead Arizona past Detroit.

Carl Soderberg, Taylor Hall and Christian Dvorak also scored goals for Arizona. Coyote defender Oliver Ekman-Larsson had three assists and Nick Schmaltz added two.

Antti Raanta scored 28 saves in Arizona's first game since goalkeeper Darcy Kuemper suffered a lower body injury on Friday in an 8-5 loss to Minnesota.

Filip Zadina and Tyler Bertuzzi scored a goal for Detroit. Jimmy Howard stopped 40 shots on his return after missing 10 games with a lower body injury.

RANGERS 5, DUCKS 1

NEW YORK (AP) – Chris Kreider scored two goals and New York defeated Anaheim to end a losing streak of three games.

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, while Filip Chytil and Brett Howden also scored for the Rangers. Henrik Lundqvist scored 19 parades.

Sam Steel scored for the Ducks and Ryan Miller scored 36 saves.

