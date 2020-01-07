Flames prospect Pelletier pumped for peers after Canada's world-junior victory

Loading...

Calgary Flames prospect Jakob Pelletier responded like millions of others.

Akil Thomas scored … and Pelletier roared.

“I was probably the same as everyone else – I screamed and stood up,” said Pelletier shortly after Team Canada’s comeback thriller in the gold medal showdown against Russia during the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship 2020. “I was pretty happy with it . It was pretty good to see that. “

If it wasn’t a badly timed injury, Pelletier might have sat on the couch – or even on the ice – when Thomas won a race for a loose puck and buried that backhander with less than four minutes in the arrangement, leaving Canada’s claw was covered back from a deficit with two goals. He could be one of the boys who sing the national anthem in a celebration with goosebumps worthy after the game.

The first round of the Flames in the 2019 NHL design and captain of the QMJHL’s Moncton Wildcats, Pelletier was invited to Canada’s final selection camp, but was concussed a few days before he was about to leave.

“It was a bit difficult to be honest. I was angry and sad, “Pelletier said. “But after a day or two I tried to turn the page. I told myself it’s a part of life, and you just have to come back stronger for the next part of your season. And that’s what I’m trying to do here.

“I know it was a bit difficult when I saw the first game. I said to myself, “I could have been there right now” at that time. But I have to live with it. It’s crap, but it’s part of life. My focus is now on winning with my team here. We currently have a pretty good team, so we just have to build up some chemistry and be ready when it comes to play-off time. “

The good news is that Pelletier was allowed to return to action after the QMJHL vacation. The 18-year-old left wing has since achieved four points – all helps – in five games, increasing his season total to 18 goals and 35 helpers in 31 outings so far.

The disappointment of missing out on his chance to compete for a place in the junior world championship did not stop him from parking in front of a flat screen for the latest baton party in Canada and Russia. As he put it, “I’m still a fan of that tournament and Team Canada when it comes to this time of year.”

So on Sunday, he saw Lethbridge Hurricanes sniper Dylan Cozens, his teammate at the World Under-18 Hockey Championship last spring, reaching a second-time goal to put his country on the board.

He watched as Jared McIsaac, who was traded to Moncton on Monday as Pelletiers posse piles up for a Memorial Cup quest, played a key role on the blue line.

He saw how Wildcats steadfastly won Olivier Rodrigue, the third-series netminder for Canada, after the last buzzer. The same goes for his usual line, the Russian Alexander Khovanov.

And while Canada celebrated gold, there was also a silver lining for Pelletier – the Flames’ up-and-comer is still eligible for world-junior duties next winter when Edmonton hosts.

“I think it helps a lot – I told myself that maybe I have a last chance to be at that tournament next year,” he said. “You just want to win that gold medal and do it for the home country, I think it would be great.”

wgilbertson@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/WesGilbertson