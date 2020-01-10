Flames prospect Matthew Phillips bumped through knee injury

Loading...

Matthew Phillips has been anything but brittle.

Despite his almost always status as the smallest man on the ice, the foresight of the Calgary Flames managed to avoid any kind of ouch for the longest time.

Until now.

“This is the first time I have missed an injury match since my first year in bantam,” Phillips revealed, going back to his days as a 13-year-old dreamer in the Calgary Bisons / Buffaloes system. “That was at a Bantam AAA tournament in St. Albert and we had two games in one day, and I took a shot from my foot in the morning, so I didn’t play at night. That was the only game I had missed, which I can remember because of an injury.

“And I was back the next day. So it was a bit shorter. “

Phillips will indeed be put aside for much longer this time.

Now in his second season with Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League, the 21-year-old right winger suffered a broken kneecap when he was dumped in shelves during a fight on December 28 with the Bakersfield Condors. He had surgery a week ago and is expected to miss 10-12 weeks in total.

“It’s different for me,” Phillips acknowledged. “But everyone goes through it at some point.”

There is never a good time for an injury, but Phillips – selected by his hometown team as the sixth-round flyer in the NHL Draft 2016 – was in the middle of an outbreak campaign.

Prior to his breakdown, he averaged just north of a point-per-game as a second-year student with the Heat, with 14 goals and 16 assists to show in 28 outings.

He scored his first NHL call-up in early December, although he was healthy for two days before returning to the farm club without logging his debut in the Flaming C.

The forward flyweight, listed at 5-foot-7 and 155 lb., got a bit of a pick-me-up when he was named in the Pacific Division selection for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, although he won’t skate in the showcase. His roommate, Heat scoring leader Glenn Gawdin, may fly solo during that event.

“They called Glenn and I at the same time and let us know together,” said Phillips. “That was the day before my operation, and I was sitting on the couch and Gawds is coming out of his room and his phone was in speaker mode. I think we made a mini conference call. That was pretty cool. “

Flame Assistant General Manager Brad Pascall was one of the votes on the other side of the line.

“The competition knew that (Phillips) was injured,” Pascall said. “But both she and we were adamant,” Hey, let’s announce him. “Because it deserves it.”

It was only two years ago that Rasmus Andersson and Andrew Mangiapane, each 21 at the same time, were labeled as Stockton’s all-star representatives. Both are of course now everyday species at the Saddledome, one with the ink barely dry on a lucrative long-term expansion.

Prior to his injury, Phillips certainly made a plea for a grand appearance. Unfortunately, his ascent will be at least paused in the coming months.

“I felt pretty good and played well and the team also played well, so you want to be part of a team that is successful and enjoys the ice rink every day,” Phillips said. “You may not get that every season, so you want to get the most out of it. And I personally felt that I played pretty well, so it’s a bit frustrating.

“But you just don’t try to think about it, because you can get a bit mentally into a hole and you can get bored a little and lose confidence and so on. I stay in Stockton and am with the boys, and that helps enormously. And I know it’s cliché, but every day is important. I think that if you try to make any kind of progress every day, that will help a lot. And just try to keep your mind busy from the ice rink. I actually signed up for my first online college course that I started in the new year, so I’ll probably finish that in record time. I think that’s positive.

“It will be clear that some days will be easier than others, but you can’t really put yourself in what-if mode,” he continued. “Because that won’t do you any good. If you’re on yourself and say,” If I was still playing, I could do this, “that won’t help. I think you’re just focusing on your rehab and you recover and look for things to come instead of what you could do if you didn’t suffer. It’s just another small chapter of the season, and hopefully I can get through it. “

The flames do not doubt that he will do that.

“You have the feeling that he is having such a successful season and that is happening, but I think this will only lead him to come back as soon as possible,” Pascall said. “Because he is such a competitive person and he wants to be in the line-up and wants to make a contribution. That is what he has done all his life.”

wgilbertson@postmedia.com

Tweets by WesGilbertson