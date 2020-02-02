Flames must be “much better” if they want to survive division deadlock

The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers provided indispensable entertainment on a snowy Saturday night in Scotiabank Saddledome.

The game even had the Hockey Night in Canada panel by David Amber, Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Kelly Hrudey and Elliotte Friedman dizzy with excitement, waiting for what would happen and warning viewers to stay in their seats all night. They would not want to miss what happens next – and they were not wrong.

But between the past, the run-up, the keeper and the shadow cast by the media after Saturday’s game, the final result was clear to Flames head coach Geoff Ward.

His team was not good enough.

His team gave two valuable points on the table.

And his team wasted a chance to stay ahead of their provincial rivals, win their fourth consecutive game against the Oilers, and instead embarrassed 8-3 on home ice.

They were the most goals they allowed throughout the season.

“I mean everyone saw the same thing,” Ward said, smoking. “They were good and we were not. So what can we control? It’s how we prepare to play. The lessons we learn from this? We have to be much more competitive. I thought some of our boys were. I thought we could have been more competitive as a team. So yes. “

This is of course not over. Far from.

But with six of their next eight games scheduled against opponents of the Pacific Division, they don’t have time to reflect on what could have been – or who said what about what in which scrum after the game.

Speaking of that, Leon Draisaitl finally broke his silence about what he thought of David Rittich’s bat-flip in Wednesday’s 4-3 shoot victory, saying it was disrespectful: “We’ve hit two posts and he’s celebrating like they just got have won the Stanley Cup. I see, they are enthusiastic and good for them, they have won the game in the shootout, but I think they show some respect. That’s my opinion. “

Also weighed was Mike Smith, who was Oilers’ former counterpart and Rittich made headlines by dropping the gloves with Flames netminder and former Edmonton netminder Cam Talbot.

“He is a fiery man, but sometimes it goes a bit too far,” said Smith. “Sometimes something comes around.”

Calgary Flames goalkeeper David Rittich (33) hits his goal stick in the celebration after stopping the Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl (29) during the shooting at Rogers Place, Edmonton, Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Photo by David Bloom

All interesting stories, which the Flames refused to entertain and lead to the rematch of Saturday. Resident you-know-what-disturber Matthew Tkachuk downplayed it and told Scott Oake in the pre-game interview that: “It was just another game. Honestly. That could not have been further from the truth.

Saturday was the biggest competition so far for both teams and what went down brought nostalgic feelings when people of a certain generation remembered heated versions of the Battle of Alberta from the past.

Nothing will ever surpass the first BOA goalie fight ever, although some fireworks and scores are expected to be settled in the last meeting of the season on April 4 in Calgary and, if we’re lucky, playoffs.

Calgary Flames goalkeeper Cam Talbot and Edmonton Oilers goalkeeper Mike Smith are fighting during NHL action in Calgary on Saturday 1 February 2020.

Gavin Young /

Post media

But if the Flames focus on that early this week – starting with Tuesday’s game against the visiting San Jose Sharks (19:00, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 960 the Fan) – they miss the point.

“Together we had to be much better,” Ward said. “At this time of the year, defense gives you the chance to win. (Saturday) our defensive game was exposed a bit and brought us behind the eighth ball early. “

The flames are 27-20-6 and, on the way to Sunday’s action and, after Saturday’s game, they became fourth in the Pacific Division. Five points separated fifth place (Arizona) from first place (Vancouver) and every game they waste from now until April is important.

Ward hoped that despair would collapse.

“I want to stay with this feeling for a while,” he said. “If you’re not a little angry in your stomach about what happened tonight and it doesn’t bother you, you probably have a problem. So we have to make a little use of it … we need to get our mind there, that we get what we need from this game. Then we start Monday (in practice) and we have to be much better. “

[email protected]

Twitter: @KDotAnderson