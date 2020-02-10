Flames miss two important defenders while wounded Hamonic returns to Calgary

SAN JOSE – The injury bug has taken a big bite from the blue line of Calgary Flames, now with two of their most important pieces on the shelf.

The Flames, who already missed Captain Mark Giordano, revealed on Monday that Travis Hamonic has returned to Calgary for further investigation into an upper body injury.

“We just felt like we wanted our (medical staff) to watch him and we will take it from there,” interim coach Geoff Ward said after skating Monday morning in San Jose, where the Flames continue a four-game roadie against the sharks (8:30 PM MT, Sportsnet West / Sportsnet 960 The Fan). “He won’t be in the game tonight, but that’s all we know now.”

Hamonic was injured during the second period of Saturday’s 6-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks and retired to the dressing room after being rubbed by JT Miller along the boards.

He returned later, but only logged one service before he left.

With Giordano and Hamonic both out, the Flames top four for Monday’s meeting with the Sharks includes the pairs of Noah Hanifin-Rasmus Andersson and TJ Brodie-Michael Stone.

Oliver Kylington and recent call-up Brandon Davidson are together on the third tandem.

“You never want to take your chance because you have injured two of your best boys,” Stone said.

However, it is reassuring for the coaching staff of the Flames that their usual seventh, Stone, is a man with blobs of NHL experience.

The 29-year-old has 464 big league performances under his skates.

“I went from not playing to playing to playing a lot,” Stone said after Monday’s early work. “Yes, you wonder if you get that chance, but I never doubted my ability to do it. I know exactly what to do. I have to play the same way as when I don’t play that many minutes. I just play more minutes – the same game.

“So I’ll try to shoot the puck when I’m in the attack zone. When I’m in the defense zone, guys try to get to the wall and get the puck up. For the penalty kill, just stand for anything. It is nothing else. “

The Flames also recalled defender Alexander Yelesin – just like Hamonic, a right-handed person – from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.

Forward Buddy Robinson was reassigned to the farm, although it is likely to be a short stay.

While Giordano (hamstring) is on injured reserve, Hamonic remains on the active roster.

