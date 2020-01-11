Flames' Lucic played a unique role in the development of now rival Oilers

CALGARY – Milan Lucic leaned comfortably against a table in the dressing room of Calgary Flames and told of his time on the other side of the Battle of Alberta when someone asked if a front row seat that Connor McDavid saw for three seasons told him something had learned.

“I learned what I can’t do myself,” he said, before joining the rest of the scrum in a self-removing smile.

While McDavid bears the “C” of the captain in Edmonton and Leon Draisaitl an “A”, it was well known that Lucic helped both develop their leadership skills. That was not intended as the legacy that Lucic had left in Edmonton, but it appears that it is probably worth more than you might think.

With a Hockey Night in Canada fight for Saturday night – McDavid’s first return to the building where he sustained that big knee injury in Game 82 last season – Captain Oilers looked back on his time with Lucic, who sat next to him in the dressing room, more often as Counsel then as his left winger.

“We are different guys,” McDavid said. “He’s a little more vocal, and he’s been around for a long time. He can say some things, he’ll tell you what it is like.

“He is just a professional who knows how to wear himself every day. I learned that from him.”

Lucic learned early on that he wouldn’t teach McDavid much about playing the game. However, running a dressing room in the National Hockey League is another story.

“I just let him do his thing, tried to support him from the point of view of leadership when I was there more than anything. I didn’t really give him too much advice about what he should do with the puck or without the puck or on the PP, “said Lucic.

How would Lucic define McDavid’s leadership style?

“He was more of a positive type of man. He wants to show the way and wants boys to go with him,” said Lucic. “He is not the man who comes in and says,” You must be better, you must be better … “He is the type that is more of the positive, everyone who comes.”

Today and in the near future, McDavid and Draisaitl will form the core of the leadership group in Edmonton. That means there will always be a little piece of Lucic in that Oilers room.

“He has won,” said Draisaitl. “His preparation, his passion for the game … He just enjoyed it so much. He had a great career, and you learn from such guys. He was great with all of us.”

Lucic watched as the two young Oilers found their way as players with letters. They have both come a long way, although we would claim that neither McDavid, who turns 23 on Monday, nor 24-year-old Draisaitl have reached the point in their career where they are a Mark Messier-like presence in the room.

“Frankly, I’d say Leon is probably more direct and harder for boys than Connor,” Lucic said, “but they’re both positive in their own way.”

Draisaitl chuckled at that assessment.

“It’s not Connor’s personality to shout at anyone – to shout at anyone in any way,” Draisaitl said. “Sometimes something has to be said, and sometimes it has to be said in a more direct way. And sometimes it has to be said in a not so direct way.

“Looch, he had that balance of when he had to go out and say something in a direct way, or perhaps a not so direct way.”

Lucic and the Flames enjoyed dinner at Ditka’s Restaurant in Chicago on a Flames father trip earlier this week when they all saw McDavid score that bad goal in Toronto. Lucic simply shrugged.

“When I saw that, I wasn’t even surprised that he managed,” Lucic chuckled. “He did exactly what he was trying to do. He was luring the man, and as soon as (Morgan) Rielly crossed his feet, boom. He goes the other way and it was in the net.”

Playing against McDavid on Saturday night is cool, although Lucic’s advice ended there.

“I’ve seen boys shadow him, and he finds a way to score. I’ve seen defenders trying to skate ahead with him, and he still finds a way to score,” he said.

“That’s what makes him a generation player.”