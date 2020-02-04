Flames’ Lucic on a calm night against Oilers

Moments earlier, Calgary Flames back-up Cam Talbot had stabbed a crowd of reporters when he unveiled the effects of the first goal fight in the legendary history of the NHL’s Battle of Alberta.

“My wife wasn’t very happy with me,” Talbot said. “I had to drive her car home … She finally had to drink a few drinks to settle down that she was so mad at me.”

Nobody wants to be in hot water with their better half, but Flames thumper Milan Lucic – next week in the media session in the Saddledome – was probably worse.

The whole city seemed to be angry with him, with countless analysts and fans wondering why one of the NHL’s most difficult customers didn’t demand a dance in Saturday’s embarrassing 8-3 loss to arch rival Edmonton Oilers.

“(Lucic) didn’t fight because nobody wants to fight him, that’s the bottom line,” said Flames captain Mark Giordano, rushing to the defense of his teammate. “Whether he fights or not, he brings it every night, the physical part of his game. I think he’s just there for our team.

“To be honest with such guys, it’s often hard to find arguments because of who they are.”

It seemed like everyone could find a fight during the emotional home-and-home set between the Flames and Oilers.

Shooting Shooting Center Sean Monahan found one, his first at NHL level.

Buddy Robinson, who just arrived at the Stockton Heat of the AHL, found one.

Talbot found fellow puck-stop Mike Smith waiting for the centerline.

Heck, Enemy-of-Edmonton Matthew Tkachuk found one every night … and almost a second in the late stages of Saturday.

When the Flames acquired Lucic last summer in a rare exchange between provincial rivals, the fear factor in the Battle of Alberta was supposed to shift.

However, he was not involved in any of the extra curricula.

Between Wednesday’s score-settler and the shootout in Edmonton and the rematch a few hours to the south, the two squadrons combined 140 penalty minutes, but number 17 did not even register a minor for roughing. (He got four hits in each game.)

The 6-foot-3, 231-lb. In the eyes of many, winger seemed a bit too buddy-buddy with his former teammates.

“You know, scrums happen, things happen and there are certain situations that you wish you were on ice,” Lucic said after Monday’s training, certainly aware that he was selected on social media – and elsewhere – because not drop his mittens against the Oilers. “The goalkeeper fight and all those kinds of things, those are all things that just happened organically. It’s not like I can jump off the couch or just hit people in the head. I mean, I got a two-match suspension earlier this season for defending my goalkeeper with a jab I don’t know what people expect As we have it, it’s not the 80’s anymore You can’t just jump around people.

“I’m just trying to do what I can to help the team win the game. As you can see, it’s pretty quiet there when I’m on ice. There’s never anything after the whistle when I’m on ice. Even when I try to mix it, things cool down pretty quickly, especially for someone like me, I wish I was on the ice when that stuff went down to be part of it, but with today’s game and the competition that controls it the way they do, you can’t just be an idiot. “

That statement may not satisfy those in Cowtown who were thirsty for a water cooler retort after a night when the Oilers won every other fight – “Yes, but Looch defeated So-and-So!”

Lucic sneaked into Calgary’s season opener and five nights later, but has not been in trouble since.

As he indicated, he also received a two-game suspension for clubbing Kole Sherwood with a gloved hand after the call from Columbus Blue Jackets poked at netless David Rittich.

And he spent the last three winters with the Oilers, so they realize he can be a very scary guy.

“I’ve said before – you keep your friendships before and after the race, and when you’re on the ice, the only people who are your friends are the guys who wear the same sweaters as you, regardless of old teammates and old teams,” said Lucic. “But it’s no secret, those guys know me well there. They know that I play better when I’m excited and when someone starts me up. I think it’s the old reconnaissance report about me that’s been out for a long time— “Don’t stab the bear, right?

“They know that because they played with me, but you have to do what you can to get yourself involved in every possible way, regardless of who the opponent is or what the situation is.” So I could definitely have been better in the last game. I think we could all have been better. But by saying that in the future you will learn the entire season of things and although I was not part of it, I think we have done very well to stand up for each other.

“Yes, we lost the game, but I am sure many people enjoyed watching that game.”

Indeed, Saturday’s fights didn’t disappoint, even if there were still questions about why one of the heavyweights was such a non-factor.

“It’s the world we live in,” Lucic answered after Monday’s training when he was asked if he was frustrated because he had to explain himself. “When I’m done playing, nobody asks me anything. So I’d rather get questions when I play and enjoy it as long as I can.”

[email protected]

Twitter.com/WesGilbertson