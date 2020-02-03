Flames’ Lucic does not answer the bell in the latest Battle of Alberta

CALGARY – Milan Lucic faced the criticism and stood in front of Calgary Flames’ dressing room.

If he treated the Edmonton Oilers so directly.

After a three-game war with his former club in which he was merely a spectator, Lucic finally came into the spotlight on Monday to answer questions about his inability to participate.

While people like Sean Monahan, Matthew Tkachuk, Buddy Robinson and even Cam Talbot compete against Oilers fighters, Lucic did not so much take a two-minute minor, or even a crowd.

How can that happen in the name of Eddie Shore?

“I don’t know what people expect,” said the 31-year-old winger, who was exchanged for James Neal this summer for the purpose of adding team toughness.

“It’s not the 80s anymore. You can’t just jump people around. There are certain situations that you wish you were on the ice. The target fight and all that were just things that happened organically. It’s not like I was off the couch can jump or just hit people in the head. I received a two-game suspension earlier this year for defending my goalkeeper with a jab. “

House of the flames

Stream all 82 Flames games with Sportsnet this season. Get over 500 NHL games, blackout-free, including Hockey Night in Canada, all outdoor games, the All-Star Game, 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs and more.

It is foolish to believe that Lucic should or could have found someone to drop the mittens with Saturday’s melee that ended with everyone’s favorite two words: goalie fight.

No Oiler would have obliged him in view of the crooked score.

But there is no doubt that Lucic failed in his role when he looked back on a controversial set of three games that had a trio of Flames who tried to motivate their team with their very first NHL fights.

Does he find that regrettable, or something that cannot be measured in combat?

“I just don’t think you can measure it based solely on combat,” said Lucic, in the uncomfortable position of trying to point out that there are few tough enough who will ever take his invitation to struggle.

“The game has changed a lot since I first came in. It is not that there are many willing fighters in the competition today. If you notice, it’s pretty quiet there when I’m on the ice. There is never anything after the whistle when I’m on the ice. Even when I try to mix it, things just cool down really quickly. With today’s game and the competition that controls it the way they do, you can’t just be an idiot. “

Home of the Oilers

Stream all 82 Oilers games this season with Sportsnet NOW. Get over 500 NHL games, blackout-free, including Hockey Night in Canada, all outdoor games, the All-Star Game, 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs and more.

Only two of his 137 NHL fights have come this season.

Although the presence of Lucic certainly has an effect that is difficult to quantify on many nights, the temperature of these three battles dictated much more to him.

He knows deep down.

“You have to find a way to make an impact,” he admitted.

“They are also old teammates. I’ve said it before – you keep your friendships before and after the race. And when you’re on the ice, the only people who are your friends are the people who wear the same sweaters as you, regardless of old teammates and old team.

“It’s no secret that those guys there also know me well. They know I play better when I’m excited. They know that the reconnaissance report about me that’s been out for a long time is,” Don’t let the bear poke. ” because they played with me. But like I said, you have to do what you can to get yourself involved in any way, no matter what the opponent is or what the situation is. “

Coach Geoff Ward turned down the obvious storyline after Saturday’s loss and said he has too much history with the player to feed the criticism. He was asked again on Monday.

“We treated it there as a team and it stays there,” he said.

“Everyone has an opinion about it and everyone weighs it up, but for us that is something that we really think it should stay.”

As expected, teammates hurried to Lucic’s defense.

“He didn’t fight because nobody wants to fight him – that’s the bottom line,” said Mark Giordano.

“In our competition there are not many boys who can match with Looch. He is present there, whether he is fighting or not. Often such boys find it hard to find arguments because of who they are.”

Doubtless.

“Looch is the toughest man in the competition and our team – I think that question is ridiculous,” Travis Hamonic said when asked if Lucic could have been more involved.

“I know, playing against Looch, he’s one of those guys you don’t want to get on the ice when things happen.”

That said, even Lucic admitted that he had to be more of a self-starter.

“I know what my role is and how to do it,” said the six-foot-three, 231-pounder.

“Just come and play every game and play with emotion. Sometimes the other team cannot wake you up. Sometimes you have to take it upon yourself to wake yourself up. That is what progresses. “