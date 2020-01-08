Loading...

Chances are that Mikael Lindholm will remember them as well as all 18 games he played in the NHL 30 years earlier.

Along with the rest of the fathers / brothers / mentors who traveled the last two games with the Flames, Lindholm would have been so excited that his son, Elias, could play in his 500th NHL game.

The 25-year-old Flames winger, however, made the milestone night in Chicago much more special with two goals, including his 300th point and the game winner, in a 2-1 win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Symbolic of how dynamic a player the overall fifth pick is overall, Lindholm was also on ice in the last minute to maintain the win.

You can only imagine how satisfying and pleasant a flight home was to complete a perfect 2-0 trip afterwards for the Flames and their special supporters.

The trick now is to find out how the team can afford to take the fathers more often for the ride.

Maybe they’d better collect them in Calgary, where the team has been much less successful lately.

The comeback victory gives the Flames an 8-1-1 road record in their last ten, compared to a 1-4-1 run in the Dome lately.

“I think we generally keep things simple (en route) and not try to force things,” Lindholm said after his memorable night.

“We have more patience on the road and we have to bring it back home.”

The Flames were counting on a strong start from Cam Talbot to limit the damage to only one in the first. Dominik Kubalik fired a long shot past Talbot with 32 seconds left in the frame and set up a second period in which Lindholm struck only 14 seconds.

Just like his first goal, his second came on a great line-up by Matthew Tkachuk, who beat Lindholm with a one-timer late in the second half past a sharp Corey Crawford.

His father, who played 404 games in the Swedish Elite League and 18 with Kelly Hrudey’s Los Angeles Kings, shone in dad’s suite while wearing Elias’ no. 28 jersey.

“It’s always nice to have a goal during the 500th game, but for him and the team, victory is the only thing that counts,” says Lindholm, who has 18 goals for the team this season.

“Of course the first period wasn’t good for us, but I thought we picked it up and played a good road game.”

Just like Talbot, who made two big stops on Patrick Kane in the second period to help turn the game around.

“He kept us in it – it was a huge game for him,” said Lindholm of the 31-save version.

Lindholm has played the third-most design class competitions of 2013, behind Seth Jones (510) and Sean Monahan (515).

His game last season played an important role in turning the Johnny Gaudreau / Monahan combination into one of the best lines of the NHL.

This season, he played largely on a separate line, from wing to center under interim coach Geoff Ward, to anchor the team’s top trio with Tkachuk and Andrew Mangiapane.

Some claim he is the best attacker of the flames, given his 200-foot game, attacking bravery and versatility, including killing punishments like he successfully did twice Tuesday.

The two Tkachuk assists give him 11 points in his last 9 games, as well as the team leader with nine multipoint games this season.

Lindholm is now connected to Monahan and Gaudreau with eight multi-point trips this year.

FAST HITS

• Monahan’s eight-game goal score against the Hawks ended. It was the longest active goal score streak against any team in the competition.

• During an impressive second period, the Flames could not turn into a long-lasting 5-in-3 powerplay. They were encouraged to take another 5-to-3 in the third. The Flames are one of ten teams in the NHL who have no goal during a two-man advantage. That said, Mikael Backlund scored for the flames while playing two men against the Rangers last week.

• The evening of Lindholm marked the 10th time in his career that he scored several times in a game. It puts him only 128 multi-goal matches behind Alex Ovechkin, who pulled a similar trick for the 138th time on Tuesday.

• Hawks forward Dylan Strome left the game with an apparent right ankle injury after it was bent before he fell awkwardly into the endboards after a collision with Oliver Kylington.

• Gaudreau again had a strong night, but had little to show for it, robbed by Crawford with a brilliant pillow except to prevent a sleeper from entering the open net. Gaudreau has a goal and five helpers in six games since Christmas.

NEXT ONE:

The Flames return home to receive Minnesota on Thursday and the Oilers on Saturday.